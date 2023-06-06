Save lives with The Community Blood Center this summer!

Sponsored - It’s a summer of celebration at The Community Blood Center (CBC)—because Life’s Worth Celebrating! Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. When you donate blood, you could be helping someone in their fight against cancer, a patient undergoing surgery, a mother in labor and delivery, or a trauma victim. This summer, CBC is celebrating all the blood donors who make this possible and the lives they save by donating blood.

While this summer is all about celebrating at CBC, it’s also a time of anticipated challenges in finding blood donors. Summer is a busy time of the year and donating blood isn’t always a top priority. At the same time, recreational traumas and injuries can lead to an increased need for blood in the summer months.

Fortunately, there are no shortages of blood donation opportunities in the summer! CBC has several chances to donate throughout the summer including four MASH blood drives in Appleton, Waupaca, Rhinelander, and Merrill. CBC also has donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and Woodruff (and will be opening donor centers in Green Bay and Chicago this fall). In addition, there are many blood drives scheduled throughout the summer, too.

The need for blood doesn’t take a summer vacation—there’s no substitute for the blood transfused to a patient. It has to come from a blood donor.

Find the opportunity to donate blood nearest you at communityblood.org or by calling (800) 280-4102.