Save lives this winter with The Community Blood Center

One in seven people entering a hospital will need blood. The Community Blood Center (CBC) provides that blood to more than 40 hospitals, but only with the help of generous community members who volunteer to donate. From those who are victims of emergency situations like a car crash to patients facing cancer to cardiovascular and orthopedic surgeries to organ and bone marrow transplants—the need for blood doesn’t stop.

The CBC is strongly urging all eligible blood donors to schedule a blood donation in the days and weeks to come. All presenting donors through Sunday, Jan. 14 will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt as a small token of appreciation. It only takes about an hour to make a powerful impact in multiple lives.

The winter months are a particularly challenging time for blood collection as snow and ice hit. It’s vital to ensure the community has a reliable blood supply prior to and following winter weather that may affect blood collection.

The CBC would also like to wish a Happy National Blood Donor Month to all the volunteer blood donors in the community. It’s because of you that patients can receive the blood they need. Thank you for making a lifesaving impact.

Schedule a blood donation today at communityblood.org or by calling (800) 280-4102.

The CBC has donation opportunities at donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, Wausau and the Northwoods—new donor centers are coming soon in Green Bay and Chicago, Ill. The CBC also has several blood drives each week.

To find the blood donation opportunity nearest you, please visit communityblood.org.