Save Lives and Help Feed Families this Thanksgiving

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/

It’s the Season of Giving for The Community Blood Center (CBC)! Friday, Nov. 18 is all about saving lives and feeding local families this Thanksgiving. Through a partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, CBC will donate a turkey to an area family for every person who presents to donate at a Season of Giving blood drive. Blood drives are located in Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay on Friday, Nov. 18.

Appleton

8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Community First Champion Center

5000 W. Champion Drive

Schedule your blood donation here.

Oshkosh

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Father Carr’s Place 2B

1062 N. Koeller Street

Schedule your blood donation here.

Green Bay

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish

2597 Glendale Avenue

Schedule your blood donation here.

1 in 8 people don’t know where they’ll get their next meal (Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin). 1 in 7 people entering a hospital will need blood. Hunger and the need for blood don’t take holidays. It’s CBC’s goal to ensure a reliable blood supply and food available for families as we enter the holidays. The holidays are challenging times for blood donation as finding blood donors becomes difficult with busier schedules and winter weather.

All healthy and eligible blood donors are encouraged to join in the Season of Giving by donating blood! Schedule your blood donation appointment at communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

Include Season of Giving graphic and 30 sec. spot