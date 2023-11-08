Join in The Community Blood Center’s Season of Giving!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/.

The Community Blood Center (CBC) is excited to announce its second annual Season of Giving community-wide event on Saturday, November 11, 2023! This event, consisting of four blood drives in four different cities (Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay and Wausau), is all about giving back to the community over the Thanksgiving holiday. In partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, blood donors can help ensure blood is available for local patients and food is available for local families. For every presenting blood donor, CBC will donate a turkey to a family in need through Feeding America. Blood donors are also encouraged to bring canned goods for donation.

Appleton

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fox River Mall

Former Ulta space

4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton

SCHEDULE DONATION

Oshkosh

10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

CBC Oshkosh Donor Center

Bloodmobile

2100 Omro Rd., Oshkosh

SCHEDULE DONATION

Green Bay

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Resch Center

820 Armed Forces Dr., Green Bay

SCHEDULE DONATION

Wausau

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bantr

805 Creske Ave., Rothschild

SCHEDULE DONATION

According to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, 1 in 12 people don’t know where they’ll get their next meal. Hunger does not take a holiday and neither does the need for blood as 1 in 7 people entering a hospital will rely on it. Through the Season of Giving, CBC hopes to ensure a reliable blood supply is in place prior to Thanksgiving as it becomes more challenging to find blood donors during holidays, while also providing a Thanksgiving meal to area families.

Healthy and eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule a blood donation at communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

CBC has a special giveaway at the Green Bay location, the Resch Center. In partnership with the Green Bay Gamblers, all presenting donors will receive a pair of Green Bay Gambler tickets and a game puck. This promotion helps celebrate CBC’s newest donor center in Green Bay, set to open this winter.