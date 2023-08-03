Help save lives when you donate blood: Rayne’s Story

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood—a loved one fighting cancer, a mother giving birth, a friend undergoing a routine surgery—and it’s The Community Blood Center’s (CBC) responsibility, through the help of local, volunteer blood donors, to ensure that blood is available. It can’t be made or manufactured. It can only come from a volunteer donor.

By donating blood with CBC, you help the community stay prepared for these expected and unexpected needs. CBC provides blood to more than 40 hospitals, including many right here in Northeast Wisconsin that help local patients, like Rayne, a four-year-old girl battling leukemia in the Fox Valley.

Rayne was two-years-old when her family returned from a vacation at the beach. That’s when her mom, Corey, noticed she looked pale. Almost immediately, a team of ER doctors realized Rayne needed blood. Her white blood cell count was very high, and her red blood cell count was very low. She was quickly given a blood transfusion. Worried and unsure of what to expect, Corey learned the news that Rayne had leukemia.

Today, at four-years-old, Rayne receives daily oral chemotherapy medication and an IV chemotherapy treatment once or twice a month. The treatments can take a toll on Rayne, though, and she continues to receive blood transfusions. Corey says that after a blood transfusion, she can immediately see the impact on her little girl—Rayne brightens up, inside and out. The blood transfusions have had an enormous impact in her life as she has the energy to play, draw, dance, and live as a four-year-old lives.

Rayne’s fight against cancer has given her family insight into the need for blood donors and different types of blood and blood products, as Rayne has required both blood and platelets.

Her family marked the one-year anniversary of her diagnosis with an inspiring opportunity to help others. They put together a blood drive with CBC to give back to the community that has been helping Rayne, in hopes of helping others in need of blood, too; and they plan to continue hosting blood drives in the future.

CBC encourages all eligible blood and platelet donors to schedule a donation today to help Rayne and other patients who rely on these donations as a part of their medical journey s . CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and the Northwoods, as well as several blood drives each week. A new donor center will be opening in the Green Bay area later this year.

To find a blood donation opportunity nearest you, visit communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.