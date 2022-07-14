Donate Blood! Urgent Need for Blood Types A and O

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Community Blood Center, visit communityblood.org

Finding blood donors in the summer months is a challenge every year – and this year is no exception. CBC continues to have an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types, especially Type A and O. While finding blood donors becomes more difficult in the summer, there is still a serious need for blood as recreational traumas and injuries often increase throughout these months.

When you donate blood, you’re giving so much more than just a pint of red blood cells, platelets and plasma. You’re giving a patient a fighting chance. Cancer, surgery, trauma, and labor and delivery are just some of the reasons patients rely on blood transfusions. One patient could require dozens of units of blood. The Community Blood Center’s (CBC) sole priority is making sure that blood is available. This can only be done through the generosity of volunteer blood donors.

CBC blood donor and blood drive coordinator, Cameron understands the importance of having a stable blood supply in the community. His wife, Lauren was diagnosed with Stage IV Breast Cancer. Throughout her two-year battle, she underwent countless chemotherapy sessions and relied on blood transfusions.

“The chemo treatment was saving her but in order to receive the chemo treatment, she needed the blood which was also saving her,” said Cameron. “I naively assumed blood donations always went to physical trauma victims – car accidents or losing, physically losing blood – and watching someone who was sick also needing blood was a realization that pretty much anyone in the hospital needs blood.”

In memory of Lauren, Cameron works with CBC to host blood drives in the Green Bay area. As both a blood donor and blood drive coordinator, he’s able to help patients in need of blood transfusions while honoring Lauren and her passion for helping others.

Schedule a blood donation at communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and Woodruff in addition to blood drives hosted regularly throughout the Midwest, including at Bay Park Square Mall. Find a location near you HERE.