Donate blood! Urgent need for blood types A and O

Summer may be winding down but there’s still time to make a lasting impact in a patient’s life through blood donation. Finding blood donors in the summer months is a challenge each year and this summer has been no exception. The Community Blood Center (CBC) has faced an urgent need for all blood types, especially Types A and O, and that need continues as we approach the fall.

There’s no substitute for the blood transfused to a patient – it must come from a volunteer blood donor. When you donate blood, you’re giving so much more than just blood. You’re giving a patient a fighting chance. Cancer, surgery, trauma, and labor and delivery are just some of the reasons patients rely on blood transfusions. CBC’s priority is making sure that blood is available. This can only be done through the generosity of volunteer blood donors.

Jenni, a CBC blood donor and blood donation advocate, saw the impact blood donors make firsthand. At 18-years-old, she began donating blood, unaware that she would rely on the generosity of donors herself. When she was 29, she began hemorrhaging due to a tumor she didn’t know she had. She had to undergo surgery and received a blood transfusion.

“I’m beyond grateful because I knew that when I came out of surgery, and that I recovered from it, I was saved,” said Jenni. “I can’t thank the donor enough for being involved with this and saving lives.”

Your blood donation can help patients like Jenni. Schedule a blood donation at communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and Woodruff in addition to blood drives hosted regularly throughout the Midwest, including at Bay Park Square Mall. Find a location near you HERE.