Donate blood at the 35th annual Appleton MASH!

The Community Blood Center (CBC) is excited to announce the 35th annual Appleton MASH blood drive! This year’s Appleton MASH is on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center from 7 a.m to 6 p.m. All presenting donors will receive this year’s MASH t-shirt, lunch, and refreshments. CBC is proud to partner with AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville again this year and will make a monetary donation for every blood donation received.

Appleton MASH is just one of CBC’s four MASH blood drives throughout the summer. Waupaca MASH is set for July 5; then, it’s off to the Northwoods for Hodag MASH on July 20 and Merrill MASH on August 3. To learn more about these drives, visit communityblood.org/mash.

Summer is a difficult time to find blood donors as many are busy enjoying the warm weather, taking vacations, and filling their schedules with other summer activities. Making a blood donation isn’t always at the top of the to-do list. At the same time, recreational traumas and injuries can lead to an increased need for blood in the summer months.

It only takes about an hour to donate blood—from start to finish! The actual blood donation part of the process only takes about 10-15 minutes. Before you know it, you’ll be enjoying juice and cookies, and on to the rest of your day—knowing you helped save lives.

Schedule your Appleton MASH blood donation at communityblood.org/mash. If you can’t make it to MASH, there are plenty of other donation opportunities in the coming weeks. Visit communityblood.org to find a donor center or blood drive nearest you. You can always call (800) 280-4102 to find an opportunity or schedule an appointment, too.

CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and Woodruff (and will be opening donor centers in Green Bay and Chicago soon!). CBC also hosts several blood drives each week.