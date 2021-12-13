Donate blood. Save lives.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org.

Many are focused on giving this time of the year – whether it’s the perfect gift, a festive greeting card, or a simple tray of Christmas cookies. But there’s another way to give this holiday season, and while it won’t be wrapped in fancy paper or topped with a pretty bow, it just might be the best way– through blood donation. Regardless of the holidays, patients continue to rely on blood transfusions.

As a community resource, The Community Blood Center (CBC) must ensure blood is available for patients, which can only be done through the selfless giving of volunteer blood donors.

Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. That need does not slow down or stop due to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. However, as people get busier this time of the year, finding blood donors can become more difficult. In addition, the impact of winter weather can also create challenges.

It’s crucial that community members step up to donate to ensure blood is on the shelves for patients going through cancer treatment, surgeries, and any unexpected emergencies that may arise. With a shelf life of only 42 days, this lifesaving gift must be constantly replenished.

In appreciation for their time and generosity, all presenting donors between December 22-January 16 will receive a long-sleeved CBC T-shirt (while supplies last).

CBC provides blood, platelets and plasma to nearly 30 hospitals throughout the Midwest and is committed to making blood donation convenient for the community. Donor centers are located in Appleton, Little Chute, and Oshkosh, and CBC collects blood regularly at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon. CBC also hosts blood drives throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

This holiday season, give the best gift of all – the gift of life through blood donation. To schedule an appointment, visit communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

