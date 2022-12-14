December 26th Holiday Blood Drive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/

The best way to wrap up the holiday season is by keeping the giving going! The Community Blood Center’s Season of Giving continues with the 5th annual Holiday Blood Drive on Monday, Dec. 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.

This special tradition in the Fox Valley helps ensure blood is available for local hospital patients in the days following Christmas and around New Years. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday – it’s crucial community members volunteer to donate blood and help give a patient the best start to 2023.

All presenting blood donors will receive this year’s long-sleeved t-shirt and homemade soup from Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine.

Close the holidays on a lifesaving note! Schedule your blood donation here!

All healthy and eligible donors are encouraged to schedule a donation at communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

About The Community Blood Center

The Community Blood Center was established in 1955 and continues today as an independent nonprofit providing a safe and reliable blood supply to hospitals in the Midwest. CBC has donor centers in Wisconsin (Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute and Woodruff) and is opening a donor center in Chicago, Ill. in 2023. CBC hosts more than 100 blood drives every month. The Community Blood Center is a member of America’s Blood Centers (ABC) and Blood Centers of America (BCA) which are networks of independent community-based, not-for-profit blood centers supporting the blood needs for approximately 60% of the United States.