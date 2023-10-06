The Community Blood Center has an urgent need for platelets

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/

Every 15 seconds, someone needs platelets—a blood component that forms clots to control bleeding. Cancer patients, heart surgery patients, and trauma patients are just some of the people who may need platelets as a part of their medical journey—but they only last 5-7 days. With such a short shelf life, it’s vital that community members schedule regular platelet donations especially now as The Community Blood Center (CBC) has an urgent need for platelets.

By donating platelets, you could be helping someone like Rayne. Rayne was just three-years-old when her mom, Corey, noticed she looked pale. Almost immediately, a team of ER doctors realized Rayne needed blood. She was quickly given a blood transfusion. Worried and unsure of what to expect, Corey learned the news that Rayne had leukemia.

Throughout her battle against cancer, Rayne has received both blood and platelets. Today, Rayne receives daily oral chemotherapy medication and an IV chemotherapy treatment. The treatments can take a toll on Rayne, and she continues to receive blood transfusions. Corey says that after a transfusion, she immediately sees the impact on her little girl—Rayne brightens up, inside and out, and has the energy to play, draw, dance, and live life as a four-year-old lives.

This has given her family insight into the importance of blood donors and a reliable blood supply. They marked the one-year anniversary of Rayne’s diagnosis with an inspiring opportunity to help others by hosting a blood drive with CBC.

Your platelet donation is a special gift that could help someone like Rayne. It’s a gift that can’t be made or manufactured. It can only come from a volunteer donor like you.

All eligible platelet donors are urged to schedule a platelet donation today. CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and the Northwoods. A new donor center will be opening in the Green Bay area later this year, as well.

To learn more about platelet donation, please visit: https://www.communityblood.org/resources/donation-types/platelets/

To schedule a platelet donation, please visit: communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102