Celebrate National Blood Donor Month with The Community Blood Center

Since 1970, the month of January has been dedicated to showing appreciation for blood donors and encouraging more people to get involved with blood donation – National Blood Donor Month. This year, National Blood Donor Month falls during a challenging time for the national blood supply as the U.S. faces a blood shortage. Currently, the national blood supply is at one of the lowest levels it’s been in past years, with many blood centers reporting less than a one-day blood supply, an alarming shortage.

The concern continues to grow as this time of the year can be particularly challenging for blood donation. Between holidays, winter weather, and seasonal illnesses, finding blood donors can become more difficult. With the national blood supply at a dangerously low level, The Community Blood Center (CBC) must ensure the local blood supply is sufficient to meet the routine blood needs of hospital partners as well as the unplanned blood needs that can arise at a moment’s notice.

One way to do this is by encouraging people to donate at least one additional time in 2022 than they did in 2021. CBC, ADRP, an International Division of America’s Blood Centers, and the national blood community are asking those who are eligible to commit to donating blood at least twice throughout 2022. (Reminder: you can donate blood every 8 weeks!)

Across the nation and right here in the Midwest, there is an urgent need for blood donors. The only way to ensure patients have access to the blood they need is through the selfless generosity of community members like you. There’s no substitute for the blood transfused to a patient – it can only come from a volunteer blood donor. And it doesn’t last forever, either. Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, so it must be constantly replenished.

To ensure patients can continue receiving the medical treatment they rely on, we need blood donors to step up. Commit to 2 in ‘22 and encourage your family and friends to, as well. To schedule a donation, visit communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.