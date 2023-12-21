The best way to wrap up the holiday season is by keeping the giving going!

The best way to wrap up the holiday season is by keeping the giving going!

The Community Blood Center’s Season of Giving continues with the 6th annual Holiday Blood Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a NEW LOCATION: Poplar Hall, 141 RiverHeath Way, Appleton.

The holiday season is often a challenging time for blood donation. Schedules are quickly filled with celebrations and other holiday activities, and blood donation is not always a top priority. The need for blood continues through December and into the New Year—the need never takes a holiday. This blood drive is an opportunity for community members to end 2023 by saving lives and ensuring blood is available to local patients.

CBC’s Holiday Blood Drive

Tuesday, Dec. 26 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

NEW LOCATION: Poplar Hall (141 RiverHeath Way, Appleton, WI 54915)

This year’s Holiday Blood Drive has many exciting giveaways. All presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved CBC t-shirt and automatic entry to win an Xbox Series X video game console. Blood donors are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater as we keep the holiday festivities going! Those who wear an ugly Christmas sweater will get an additional entry into the Xbox raffle. Soup from Mara’s Brazilian Cuisine will also be provided to all presenting donors in addition to a hot cocoa bar sponsored by Dunkin’ County Road KK, Appleton.

“The Holiday Blood Drive has become a special tradition for The Community Blood Center and Appleton community,” said John Hagins, President & Chief Executive Officer, The Community Blood Center. “The community members who are stepping up to donate blood at this time of the year are helping to give local patients a brighter holiday season and allow us, as a community resource, to enter into 2024 with a stable and reliable blood supply.”

All healthy and eligible donors are encouraged to schedule a donation at communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.

About The Community Blood Center

The Community Blood Center was established in 1955 and continues today as an independent nonprofit providing a safe and reliable blood supply to hospitals in the Midwest. CBC has donor centers in Wisconsin (Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute and Woodruff) and is opening a donor center in Chicago, Ill. in 2023. CBC hosts more than 100 blood drives every month. The Community Blood Center is a member of America’s Blood Centers (ABC) and Blood Centers of America (BCA) which are networks of independent community-based, not-for-profit blood centers supporting the blood needs for approximately 60% of the United States.