Sponsored - Top 10 ways we Connect Veterans with their Benefits

(NOTE: These are 10 of more than 26 benefits the CVSO aids in)

The County Veterans Service Office (CVSO) connects veterans, their dependents, and survivors to their earned benefits to improve the quality of their lives. It serves over 16,000 veterans, and over 5,000 widows, widowers, and dependents to a wide range of federal and state benefits to include, VA Healthcare, service disability Compensation for injuries incurred in the service and Pensions that assist in offsetting medical expenses. The office also assists in applying for over 55 different kinds of benefits that are available.

If you are a Brown County veteran, widow, widower, and/or dependent, make an appointment by calling (920) 448 4450. Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 OR Text to 838255 to Get Help NOW.

View the entire list of benefits here: CLICK HERE

1. VA eBenefits: Sign up for a Premium Federal VA eBenefits account to browse benefits, make direct deposit changes, print the VA home loan certificate, add dependents, and more. Call the CVSO office before filing a claim to maximize your benefits. www.ebenefits.va.gov 1-800-827-1000. Survivor and Pension Benefits – 1-877-294-6380 2. myWisVets: Sign up for State VA benefits account to browse benefits. Apply for License Identifier and more. www.myWisVets.gov 1-800-947-8387 3. Subsistence Aid Grant - Loss of employment due to illness or disaster – covers two months of expenses, up to $3,000. 4. Wisconsin Education Benefits

A. WI GI Bill – 100% tuition waiver for veterans and 100% waiver for dependents of veterans who have at least a 30% service connected disability. Only UW colleges and technical schools, up to 128 credits.

B. 5 year rule law CHANGE. Veteran entered from another state and/or 30% service-connected dependents NOW eligible.

5. Veterans Housing and Recovery Program (VHRP) - Homeless Program locations Green Bay, Chippewa Falls, Union Grove and King providing housing, job training, counseling and rehabilitative services to obtain employment and affordable housing. 6. Health-care benefits

A. Medical treatment and hospital care for veterans only. Hospice care with less than 6 months to live. B. Medications $5.00, $8.00, or $11.00; If subjected to copay: appointments $15 for general care or $50 for specialty care. C. If veteran is service connected 50% or higher receives free medications. D. VA Dental Program – private program with monthly premium. E. Group 6 Automatic Enrollment – Exposed to Agent Orange, Radiation, 0% service-connected, Gulf War, Camp Lejeune F. Free counseling, hearing aids, and eye glasses.

7. VA Home Loan - No money down for 15 and 30-year mortgages, fixed rates, or 3/1 or 5/1 ARM. 8. Pension Program with or without Aid and Attendance

A. Financial support for wartime era veterans with limited income - determined by income, assets, and disabilities. B. Wartime era veteran or widow of wartime era veteran - Veterans are required to have had 90 days of active duty, one day during a wartime period.

9. Disability Compensation

A. A tax free compensation payment to veterans who are disabled by injury or disease incurred or aggravated during military service; i.e., Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), sexual assault, and any physical ailments acquired in the service. B. 100% service connected – Healthcare and Dependent Education Assistance for dependents up to $40,000 per year. C. 70% and above nursing care covered at VA contracted nursing homes or for serviced connected condition. D. Additional special monthly compensation for Veterans who have a service connected disability rated at 100%; and/or have an additional service connected disability rated at 60%.

10. Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA)

A. 21 cancers are associated with this nuclear exposure. B. Veterans who participated “on-site” or “downwind” during the tests may be eligible for a “downwind” during the tests may be eligible for a $50,000,000 or $75,000,000 payment. C. If the veteran has passed away the surviving spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, and grandparents can apply.

Many veterans have sacrificed so much physically and mentally in service to our country. We will seek to continue to expand services to veterans and their dependents in the community, connect more of them to their benefits, remove them from other county programs over to VA programs, and greatly improve the quality of their lives. The office seeks to provide top-notch customer service for all veterans.

To make an appointment call (920) 448 4450.

To join the E-mail List: email us at bc.veterans@browncountywi.gov Website: www.browncountywi.gov/veterans Facebook: www.facebook.com/BrownCVSO

If you are outside of Brown County call the CVSO Association of WI at 844 WIS CVSO (947 2876)

or CLICK HERE