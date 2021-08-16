10 Ways We Connect Veterans with their Benefits

Sponsored - The County Veterans Service Office (CVSO) connects Veterans, their dependents, and survivors to their earned benefits. CVSO serves over 16,000 Veterans, and over 5,000 widows, widowers, and dependents to a wide range of federal and state benefits including, VA Healthcare, service disability compensation for injuries incurred in the service and Pensions. The office also assists in applying for more than 55 different benefits available.

The following are just 10 examples of the benefits CVSO assist Veterans in receiving. View the entire list of benefits HERE. If you are a Brown County Veteran, widow, widower, and/or dependent call (920) 448-4450 to make an appointment.

1. VA eBenefits

Sign up for a Premium Federal VA eBenefits account to view benefits, make direct deposit changes, print the VA home loan certificate, and add dependents. Call the CVSO (1-800-827-1000) before filing a claim to maximize your benefits.

2. myWisVets:

Sign up for State VA benefits account to view state offered benefits. https://DVA.WI.gov

3. Subsistence Aid Grant

This grant covers two months of expenses, up to $3,000 due to loss of employment because of illness or disaster.

4. Wisconsin Education Benefits

WI GI Bill provides 100% tuition waiver for Veterans and for dependents of Veterans who have service-connected disability. These benefits apply to UW colleges and technical schools, up to 128 credits. The 5 Year Rule Law has changed. Veteran from another state and/or service-connected dependents are now eligible for the WI GI Bill.

5. Veterans Housing and Recovery Program (VHRP)

Homeless Programs are located in Green Bay, Chippewa Falls, Union Grove and King. They provide housing, job training, counseling, and rehabilitative services to obtain employment and affordable housing.

6. Healthcare Benefits

CVSO assists with ensuring Veterans receive earned medical benefits for routine check-ups, prescriptions, dental, vision, counseling, specialty care, hospital care. The Healthcare Benefits also include Hospice care. CVSO also provides support for Automatic Enrollment Veterans with specific exposures and deployments.

7. VA Home Loan

No money down for 15 and 30-year mortgages, fixed rates, or 3/1 or 5/1 ARM.

8. Pension Program

This program provides financial support for wartime era Veterans or widow of wartime era Veteran with limited income.

9. Disability Compensation

A tax-free compensation payment to Veterans disabled by injury or disease incurred or aggravated during military service; i.e., Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), sexual assault, and any physical ailments acquired in the service. Other benefits include Healthcare and Dependent Education Assistance, nursing care covered at VA contracted nursing homes, and additional special monthly compensation for Veterans who have a service-connected disability rated at 100%.

10. Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA)

21 cancers are associated with radiation exposure. Veterans who participated “on-site” or “downwind” during the tests may be eligible for a significant compensation. If the Veteran has passed away the surviving spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, and grandparents may apply.

Veterans have sacrificed so much physically and mentally in service to our country. The CVSO continues to pursue additional services for Veterans and their dependents, connect more to their benefits, move them from county programs to VA programs, and greatly improve the quality of Veterans’ lives.

To make an appointment with Brown County Veterans Services call (920) 448-4450. Outside Brown County call the CVSO Association of WI at 844-947-2876.

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 OR Text to 838255 to Get Help NOW.

Join the email list: email us at bc.veterans@browncountywi.gov

Website: browncountywi.gov/veterans

Facebook: facebook.com/BrownCVSO