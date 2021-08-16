FREE Veterans Admission Sunday at the Brown County Fair

Sponsored - The County Veterans Service Office (CVSO) connects Veterans, their dependents, and survivors to their earned benefits. CVSO serves over 16,000 Veterans, and over 5,000 widows, widowers, and dependents to a wide range of federal and state benefits including, VA Healthcare, service disability compensation for injuries incurred in the service and Pensions. The office also assists in applying for more than 55 different benefits available.

On Sunday, August 22, 2021, all Veterans get FREE ADMISSION at the Brown County Fair for Veterans Appreciation Day and VA Benefits Outreach Event from 12pm – 5pm. Admission is for Military, Reservist, National Guard, Veterans and one guest (Rides not included). Additional guests are $10.00 – Rides included.

All Veterans, and their guests, can enter through the South Gate by De Pere Ice Center for free parking. At the gate, Veterans should present their Military ID, Veteran ID, License Veteran Identifier, VA Health Care ID, DD 214 or Discharge Certificate.

There is a Certificate Ceremony honoring caregivers of Veterans – Spouses and significant others. Caregiver of Veterans will receive a certificate and gift.

Learn about VA Benefits from CVSO, Veterans Service Organizations, Vet Center, VA, ADRC and more!

National Anthem by Jessmyn Kyra Guest Speaker - Kevin Hermening - Former Iranian POW Music by Montery Trail Band Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach Brown County Veterans Service Officer Joe Aulik

Sponsored by Brown County Veterans’ Recognition Committee, Brown County Fair Association, and the Brown County CVSO.

To view the entire list of benefits Brown County Veterans may be eligible for, click HERE.

If you are a Brown County Veteran, widow, widower, and/or dependent call (920) 448-4450 to make an appointment. Outside Brown County call the CVSO Association of WI at 844-947-2876.

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 OR Text to 838255 to Get Help NOW.

Join the email list: email us at bc.veterans@browncountywi.gov

Website: browncountywi.gov/veterans

Facebook: facebook.com/BrownCVSO