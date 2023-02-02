The Golden Ticket: 10 Ways County Veterans Services Connect Veterans with their Benefits

Sponsored - The County Veterans Service Office (CVSO) connects Veterans, their dependents, and survivors to their earned benefits. CVSO serves over 16,000 Veterans, and over 5,000 widows, widowers, and dependents to a wide range of federal and state benefits including, VA Healthcare, service disability compensation for injuries incurred in the service and Pensions. The office also assists in applying for more than 55 different benefits available.

To any veteran in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, get help by dialing 9-8-8, then Press 1.

The following are 10 examples of the benefits CVSO assist Veterans in receiving. View the entire list of benefits HERE. If you are a Brown County Veteran, widow, widower, and/or dependent, call (920) 448-4450 to make an appointment.

1. Agent Orange (AO) Exposure – Presumptive Conditions: If you were in the areas below, you were exposed to AO.

a. Vietnam – 1/9/1962 and 5/7/1975 in-country Vietnam, inland waterways, and Territorial Waters within 12 nautical miles.

i. Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Korea used between the dates of 4/1/1968 to 8/31/1971.

b. NEW - Any U.S. or Royal Thai Bases in Thailand 1/9/62 – 6/30/76, Laos 12/1/65 – 9/30/69, Cambodia at Mimot, Krek, Kamont Cham Province 4/16/69 – 4/30/69, Guam and American Samoa and territorial waters 1/9/62 – 7/30/80. Johnston Atoll or ship harbored at Johnston Atoll 1/1/72 – 9/30/77.

c. Thailand - Air Force veterans on Royal Thai Air Force bases at U

Tapao, Ubon, Nakhon Phanom, Udorn, Takhli, Korat, and Don Muang, near the air base perimeter – 2/28/1961 and 5/7/1975. U.S. Army Veterans on these bases or on some small installations performing perimeter security or Military Police duties – 2/28/1961 and 5/7/1975.

d. Surviving Spouses can apply if the veteran died from one of the diseases caused by Agent Orange.

e. Over 54 presumptive conditions and cancers with AO exposure; NEW-Hypertension, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance (MGUS), Diabetes Type II, Heart Disease, Parkinson’s, Hypothyroidism, Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer, secondary conditions and more... AGENT ORANGE REGISTRY: https://tinyurl.com/ycsb3jva

2. Camp Lejeune Contaminated Water

a. Eight new presumptive conditions for Active duty (veterans), Reserve and National Guard members who served at Camp Lejeune due to exposure to contaminants in the water supply at Camp Lejeune, N.C., MCAS New River and including satellite camps and housing areas during the dates of 8/1/53 to 12/31/1987.

b. Eight Presumptive Conditions include: Adult Leukemia, Aplastic Anemia and other myelodysplastic Syndromes, Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and Parkinson’s disease.

c. Health Care is being offered to Active Duty Veterans who served during January 1, 1957 to December 31, 1987 for 15 Conditions: Bladder cancer, Miscarriage, Breast cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Esophageal cancer, Myelodysplastic syndromes, Female

Infertility, Neurobehavioral effects, Hepatic steatosis, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Kidney cancer, Renal toxicity, Leukemia, Scleroderma, Lung cancer. CAMP LEJEUNE REGISTRY: https://clnr.hqi.usmc.mil/

3. PACT ACT - Burn Pits and Oil Fires – Toxic Air in Southeast Asia, Gulf War Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria, and Uzbekistan from 8/2/90 to Present – NEW Presumptive Conditions are Asthma, Rhinitis, and Sinusitis, Bronchitis, COPD, Constrictive and Obliterative Bronchiolitis, Emphysema, Granulomatous, Interstitial Lung Disease, Pleuritis, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Sarcoidosis, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Larynx, Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Trachea, Adenocarcinoma of Trachea, Salivary gland-type tumors of the Trachea, Adenosquamous Carcinoma of the Lung, Large Cell Carcinoma of the Lung, Salivary gland-type tumor of the Lung, Sarcomatoid Carcinoma of the Lung, Typical, Atypical Carcinoid of the Lung, Cancers; Brain, Gastrointestinal, Head, Kidney, Lymphatic, Lymphoma, Melanoma, Neck Pancreatic, Reproductive, Respiratory, and Glioblastoma. CVSO will assist with eligibility rules for the above conditions.

BURN PIT REGISTRY: https://tinyurl.com/mr2ver34 While on active duty, veterans may have been exposed to a variety of airborne hazards including: Smoke and fumes from open burn pits and oil well fires, sand, dust, and particulate matter, general air pollution common in certain countries, fuel fumes, aircraft exhaust, and other mechanical fumes.

4. Gulf War Illnesses

a. Veterans may be eligible to receive a service-connected compensation if they served in the Southwest Asia Theater of military operations from August 2, 1990 to present or served in Afghanistan on or after September 19, 2001.

b. Conditions: Chronic Fatigue, Fibromyalgia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Multi Symptom Undiagnosed Illness.

5. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) “Lou Gehrig’s Disease” – Service-connected disability for all veterans with 90 days or more of continuous active service are eligible to apply.

6. Health-care benefits

a. Medical treatment and hospital care for veterans only. Hospice care with less than 6 months to live.

b. Medications $5.00, $8.00, or $11.00; If subjected to copay: appointments $15 for general care or $50 for specialty care.

c. VA Dental Program – private program with monthly premium.

d. Group 6 Automatic Enrollment – Exposed to Agent Orange, Radiation, 0% service-connected, Gulf War, Camp Lejeune

e. Free counseling, hearing aids, and eyeglasses. If veteran is service connected 50% or higher receives free medications.

f. NEW - FREE health for Gulf War Conditions 10 years post last discharge.

7. Pension Program with or without Aid and Attendance

a. Financial support for wartime era veterans with limited income - determined by income, assets, and disabilities.

b. Wartime era veteran or widow of wartime era veteran - Veterans are required to have had 90 days of active duty, one day during a wartime period. NEW: Vietnam wartime era now 11/1/55 to 5/7/1975.

8. Disability Compensation

a. A TAX-FREE compensation payment to veterans who are disabled by injury or disease incurred or aggravated during military service; i.e., PTSD, sexual assault, and any physical ailments acquired in the service.

b. 100% service connected – Healthcare and Dependent Education Assistance for dependents up to $40,000 per year.

c. 70% and above nursing care covered at VA contracted nursing homes or for serviced connected condition.

d. Additional special monthly compensation for Veterans who have a service-connected disability rated at 100%; and/or have additional service-connected disability rated at 60% OR if veteran and/or spouse needs Aid and Attendance.

9. Dependency and Indemnity (DIC) Pension – For widows of veterans who died from a service-connected disability, or if the disability contributed to the death of the veteran. CHAMPVA and VA Dental Program if qualified for DIC.

10. Wisconsin Education Benefits

a. WI GI Bill – 100% tuition waiver for veterans and 100% waiver for dependents of veterans who have at least a 30% service- connected disability. Only UW colleges and UW Technical schools. Up to 128 credits.

b. 5-year rule law CHANGE. Veteran entered from another state and/or 30% service-connected dependents NOW eligible.

c. WI Veteran Student Assistant Grant – For certain non-profit schools, same benefits as the WI GI Bill.

Veterans have sacrificed so much physically and mentally in service to our country. The CVSO continues to pursue additional services for Veterans and their dependents, connect more to their benefits, move them from county programs to VA programs, and greatly improve the quality of Veterans’ lives.

To make an appointment with Brown County Veterans Services call (920) 448-4450. Outside Brown County call the CVSO Association of WI at 844-WIS-CVSO (947-2876) or www.wicvso.org.

Join the CVSO Newsletter List: bc.veterans@browncountywi.gov

Website: browncountywi.gov/veterans

Facebook: facebook.com/BrownCVSO