Experience More Independence with Bellin Health Home Care Equipment

Put more life in your years with help from Bellin Health Home Care Equipment. For the elderly population, aging at home is becoming more popular and preferred, so it is important to keep moving safely and finding ways to maintain your independence.

The experts at Bellin Health Home Care Equipment can help you check off what safety products you do and don’t have on this list because being safer at home means being happier at home.

Experience More Independence

Lift Chairs and Recliners make it easier to sit and rise without help

Ramps create easy access in-and-out of homes and vehicles

Stander® Folding Walkers provide extra stability on the go

Canes come in a variety of styles from fun to formal

Portable Bed Rails help you rest and rise independently

Live at Home Longer with Safety Modifications

Stander Security Pole and Curve Grab Bar makes it possible to put a grab bar almost anywhere

Shower Chairs and Transfer Benches provide privacy for bathing

Hand-held Shower Heads let you shower while seated

Elevated Toilet Seat and Toilet Safety Rails help maintain privacy and dignity in a safe way

Enjoy a Better Quality of Life by being part of special moments

Automobile Solutions include a Handy Bar to help get in and out of the car and a Swivel Cushion to ease the transition from feet forward to feet out on the pavement

Professional-strength Biofreeze in spray, gel, or roll-on makes participation more comfortable

Arthritis Gloves use gentle compression and warmth to ease joint pain

Backknobber massage tool helps relieve pressure points in your back and neck

AccuRelief TENS Unit uses mild electrical pulses for natural and drug-free pain relief

Feel free to give us a call with any questions and to learn more about how we can satisfy your home equipment needs.