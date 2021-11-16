Find the Right Lift Chair with Mobility Experts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bellin Health Home Care Equipment and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bellin Health Home Care Equipment, visit www.bellinequipment.org.

Our team at Bellin Health Home Care Equipment believes that no living room is complete without a reclining lift chair.

If you’re trying to decide when to get a lift chair or which one to get, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to learn more about how they can benefit you, what chairs we offer and how you can find which one is right for you.

Why Are Lift Chairs Important?

The benefits of having a lift chair are endless, but we’ll explain some of the most important reasons for owning one:

Reduces injury: If you or your older loved one are aging in place, there’s always a risk for at-home injuries. Lift chairs are a great way to reduce the risk of injury in the homecare setting.

Easier transfer : Transfers can be one of the most dangerous and difficult activities for caregivers and patients. Lift chairs can boost the patient easily which makes standing and sitting safely a breeze for both parties involved.

Maintains independence: An increase in independence means an increase in the patient’s mental wellbeing, too.

Provides elevation to reduce swelling: Edema is a common problem for elderly individuals. Allow a lift chair to provide proper elevation to reduce pain and swelling in your ankles and feet.

What Kinds of Lift Chairs Do We Offer?

Which lift chair you decide on depends on what qualities are most important to you, which could include:

Maximum comfort lift chairs: If comfort is your main priority, lift chairs like the If comfort is your main priority, lift chairs like the MaxiComforter would suit you the best. This chair features a plush, seamed backrest with a soft seat and “grip rite” arms.

Brisa® lift chairs: There’s nothing quite as classy as a Brisa® chair! Brisa® is an incredibly soft and luxurious faux leather fabric available on lift chairs exclusively from Golden Technologies. Brisa is the first polyurethane fabric designed with a unique ventilation system that enables it to breathe, keeping you cool and comfortable, no matter how long you use the chair. Brisa’s subtle grain pattern is created through a natural process that simulates the supple surface of genuine leather. You can choose from a tasteful assortment of colors.

Stylish lift chairs: Not only do we offer a variety of colors and fabrics, but there are also styles you can choose from. One lift chair called the Capri has a classic Colonial button-back design for long-lasting style.

Space-saving lift chairs: Are you short of space but looking for extreme comfort? Lift chairs like the Space Saver will fit perfectly in almost any sized room!

Wide lift chairs: With lifting capacities up to 700 pounds, chairs like the Comforter Wide offers the strength and space you desire.

How Can Your Find the Right Lift Chair?

Now comes the difficult decision of choosing which lift chair is right for you. Here’s our best advice:

Define your priorities: Are you most concerned about style, comfort, size or another factor? The first step is to figure out what you want most in a lift chair, then narrow it down from there.

Consider your options: The options are endless! Make sure you check out all there is to pick from. The easiest way is to scroll through our The options are endless! Make sure you check out all there is to pick from. The easiest way is to scroll through our online catalog and take a look at each product.

Reach out: If you’re unsure, we’re always here to help with the decision-making process. If you’re unsure, we’re always here to help with the decision-making process. Contact us and we can assist you in making your selection.

Sitting and standing can become more difficult as you age, especially when you’re dealing with limited mobility. That’s why we offer premium lift chairs that you can count on. Don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions – we’re happy to help!

Green Bay location: 1220 E. Mason St., Green Bay – 920-432-7754

Marinette location: 3200 Shore Dr., Marinette – 715-602-1778