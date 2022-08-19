Be Safer, Be Happier at Home with Help from Bellin Health Home Care Equipment

Be Safer, Be Happier at Home with Help from Bellin Health Home Care Equipment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bellin Health Home Care Equipment and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bellin Health Home Care Equipment, visit www.bellinequipment.org.

As time goes on, aging at home is becoming more popular and preferred for the elderly population. Millions of older individuals fall every year, so seniors should keep various home safety concerns in mind as they decide to age in place.

The experts at Bellin Health Home Care Equipment know that now is the perfect time to check off what safety products you do and don’t have on this list because being safer at home means being happier at home.

Monitor your health and manage pain with the following:

· Blood Pressure Monitor – Track your blood pressure at home

· Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – Displays oxygen saturation and pulse

· Biofreeze – Get professional strength in a spray, gel, or roll on

· Backnobber Massage Tool – Release painful knots in your own neck, shoulders, and back

· Hot and Cold Packs – Available in a variety of shapes and sizes

· Arthritis Gloves

Maintain your privacy with the following:

· Stander Security Pole and Curve Grab Bar - Put a grab bar almost anywhere

· 5-Function Hand-Held Shower Heads - On/off­ switch -Wall-mount holder – Extra-long 84″ hose to shower while seated

· Shower Chairs and Transfer Benches - Heavy duty sizes also available

· Bath Seat Baskets - Keep essentials within reach

· Elevated Toilet Seat and Toilet Safety Rails

Move around more easily with the following:

· Portable Bed Rails – Rest and rise independently

· Nova® Quad Tip – Wide range of cane accessories

· Couch-Side Handle and TV Trays

· Grab Bars – Reduces falls and improves mobility throughout your home

· Rollators – Like a walker with wheels, Now on sale! Nova Zoom Series regularly $198.00 is now $158.40!

· Stair Lifts – Comes with comfortable seat and back with large footrest

· EZ Access Ramps – Slip resistant surface and self-adjusting bottom plates for easy transition from ramp to ground

Feel free to give us a call with any questions and to learn more about how we can satisfy your home equipment needs.