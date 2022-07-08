Effective Treatment for Chronic Back and Neck Pain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beck-Thibodeau Chiropractic Clinic and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the different types of chronic pain management Dr. Beck offers, visit Beck-Thibodeau Chiropractic Clinic.

Do you or someone you love suffer from chronic pain? There can be relief with the right therapy. Dr. Beck at Beck-Thibodeau Chiropractic Clinic, is experienced in Dry Needling Therapy, as well as Applied Kinesiology, Exercise Rehab, Physiotherapy, Allergy Elimination and more.

Dry Needling can be a very effective treatment. Here are 3 benefits to Dry Needling Therapy:

1. Relieve Pain and Muscle Tightness Dry needling is an effective way to reduce pain in specific areas of the body because it targets trigger points. The tiny needles release tension, inflammation and pressure in those muscles that have caused pain. The results can lead to an improved range of motion and immediate pain relief.

2. Improved Range of Motion Relieving tension and pressure in trigger points allows an improved range of motion at the source of the injury. Relaxing your muscles and reducing tightness is key. Dry needling can help reduce this pain and improve overall function.

3. Speeds Up Recovery Living with chronic pain for any length of time is the most challenging part of the injury. Dry needling patients have experienced quicker pain relief and improved range of motion compared to other treatment options.

Dry needling can be used for a wide variety of musculoskeletal issues, such as shoulder, neck, heel, hip and back pain.