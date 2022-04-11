Alta Resources’ Innovation Efforts Are Capturing Attention

Sponsored - Sponsored by Alta Resources. To learn more about Alta Resources, visit AltaCareers.com.

Long before the current workforce shortage began, Alta Resources doubled down on its efforts to position Alta as a destination workplace. “Many companies tout their culture and family-first attitude, and we thought, ‘We can’t just talk the talk, we need to walk the walk,’” said Jim Beré, Alta Resources chairman and CEO. “Saying the right words might bring in great employees, but words alone won’t keep them. We’re focused on the long game.”

As part of Alta’s strategic drive, the business services provider headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, has made a significant investment in a partnership with Gallup, the global analytics and leadership consultancy firm. The partnership focuses on employee engagement as Alta’s primary objective. “We’re taking steps in the right direction,” said Beré. Alta was recently named on Forbes 2021 List for Best Mid-Sized Employers. “It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes, made even more special because we were nominated by our employees. This recognition is affirmation of our partnership with Gallup,” said Beré. Gallup has since recognized Alta for Best Practices in Demonstrated Engagement Excellence.

Alta first opened its doors in 1995, and since then it has grown to more than 4,000 employees in three states and four countries across three continents. “Our growth is a result of the strong, lasting relationships we build with each other, those we serve, and our business partners, some of whom have been with Alta since day one.” said Beré. Alta is already on par to add 250 new jobs in Wisconsin before the end of the year, including essential employees in customer service, sales, fulfillment, and e-commerce, along with management and executive-level positions. For the first time in company history, these new hires will be able to start their employment with the option to work from home, the office, or hybrid.

Alta’s been busy pioneering the customer service role through technology as well. The IT team has developed artificial intelligence to assist in delivering authentic customer experiences in ways that make it easier on the agent. “With the use of AI, we’ve been able to reduce the agents’ workload by automating tasks during and after a customer phone call that have traditionally been manual. Now, the agent can focus entirely on connecting with the customer on the line and let the AI do the rest of the work,” said Matt Nelson, Chief Information Officer at Alta.

“These are all steps Alta is taking as part of its ongoing effort to make Alta a destination workplace”, said Amy Bouthilet, Vice President of Global Talent. “We have worked relentlessly to create an environment and culture that people take pride in and want to be a part of, and we’re only looking forward from here.”

