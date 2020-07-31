Your Choice - Deliver your baby the way you want

Your Choice - Deliver your baby the way you want

Sponsored - Pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant? Are you unsure of what a midwife does versus a doctor in a hospital? Alba Birth Center will ease your concerns by answering some of the most common midwife questions.

How will a midwife support me?

When you choose care from a licensed midwife at Alba Birth Center, you will receive an experienced specialist who is comfortable with all variations of birth.

We support women to deliver in positions instinctive and natural to them. We encourage squatting, use of birth stools and water birth. Women in our care are not confined to beds on their backs during delivery. They can walk freely, unencumbered by monitors and IVs. Laboring moms eat and drink throughout labor and enjoy many comfort measures.

Our standard protocols include:

- We are with mom and baby from pre-natal care, all the way until 6 weeks post-partum. The same skilled team to support the whole family.

- Immediate skin-to-skin contact, non-separation, for mom and baby

- Comfortable, home-like surroundings

- Monitoring with intermittent Doppler auscultation

- Delayed cord clamping

- Expert lactation care

- IVs, medications, resuscitative equipment, and other medical interventions only when medically indicated

- Birth photography, if desired

How does a Birth Center care for my newborn differently than a hospital?

The typical hospital care model gives pediatric care in-patient by a pediatric team you have never met. Multiple nurses, doctors and other care professionals aiding in your baby’s delivery.

At Alba Birth Center, we are proud to adhere to all of the baby-friendly requirements and your midwife is also your baby’s primary care provider. Optimal care treats mother and baby as inter-dependent, promotes breastfeeding and facilitates an uninterrupted first-hour after birth. Your baby will never be taken away, will never go to a nursery, will never have any medical procedure without your clear consent, and will be treated with only the gentlest touch.

It is our firm belief a peaceful and respectful birth and post-birth experience for a baby, vitally shapes the person he/she becomes. We are proud to offer babies the perfect start to their lives, which begins in the arms of their mothers.

How does Insurance work with Alba Birth Center?

We accept most insurances. If this is something you truly desire and are a good candidate to start care, we will do what we can to work with your insurance when possible.

Interested to learn more and get a better feel on your birthing options?

Alba Birth Center offers free consultations and would love to learn more about how you want your baby’s birth to look like. Call 920-882-6200, take a virtual tour or visit our Contact Us page.

To hear what some recent Alba Birth Center moms have to say, see them on our Facebook page.

“It was the absolute right decision to receive the care that I did for myself, for my little girl and our baby.”

“They make birth beautiful.”

Alba Birth Center 308 E Northland Ave. Appleton, WI 54911

We care for families from Appleton, Antigo, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, De Pere, Green Bay, Neenah, Kaukauna, New London, Door County, Marinette, Manitowoc, Shawano, and more!