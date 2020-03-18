The Benefits of Midwives for a Safe and Healthy Birth Plan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alba Birth Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about Alba Birth Center, visit Alba Birth Center.

Pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant? Are you unsure of what a midwife does versus a doctor in a hospital? Alba Birth Center will ease your concerns by answering some of the most common midwife questions.

How will a midwife support me?

When you choose care from a licensed midwife at Alba Birth Center, you will receive an experienced specialist who is comfortable with all variations of vaginal birth.

We encourage women to deliver in positions instinctive and natural to them. We encourage squatting, use of birth stools, and water birth. Women in our care are not confined to beds on their backs during delivery. Women can walk freely, unencumbered by monitors and IVs. Laboring women eat and drink throughout labor and enjoy many comfort measures.

Our standard protocols include:

- A skilled team to support the whole family Birth photography, if desired

- Exquisite surroundings

- IVs, medications, resuscitative equipment, and other medical interventions only when medically indicated

- Monitoring with intermittent Doppler auscultation

- Delayed cord clamping

- Immediate skin-to-skin contact for mother and baby

- Non-separation of mother and baby

- Expert lactation care

How does a Birth Center care for my newborn differently than a hospital?

Our gentle and evidence-based newborn care is unsurpassed.

The typical hospital care model gives pediatric care in-patient by a pediatric team you have never met. We are proud to adhere to all of the baby-friendly requirements at Alba Birth Center, and your midwife is also your baby’s primary care provider. Optimal care treats mother and baby as inter-dependent, promotes breastfeeding and facilitates an uninterrupted first-hour after birth. Your baby will never be taken away, will never go to a nursery, will never have any medical procedure without your clear consent, and will be treated with only the gentlest touch.

It is our firm belief a peaceful and respectful birth and post-birth experience for a baby, vitally shapes the person he/she becomes. We are proud to offer babies the perfect start to their lives, which begins in the arms of their mothers.

Is it safe to breastfeed?

Since virus transmission from mom to baby is more likely to happen after birth, new moms should take precautions. If you have tested positive and wish to breastfeed, per the CDCs recommendations, you should wear a mask.

Breastfeeding gives antibodies to help the baby fight viruses for up to 10 weeks. So, if you can breastfeed for at least three months it will support baby in fighting all sorts of illnesses, not just the Coronavirus.

How does Insurance work with Alba Birth Center?

We accept most insurances. If this is something you truly desire and are a good candidate to start care, we will do what we can to work with your insurance when possible.

If you would like to explore your options for switching to using a midwife, call the office at 920-882-6200, take a virtual tour or visit our Contact Us page.

308 E Northland Ave.

Appleton, WI 54911

We care for families from Appleton, Antigo, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point, Waupaca, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, De Pere, Green Bay, Neenah, Kaukauna, New London, Door County, Marinette, Manitowoc, Shawano, and more!