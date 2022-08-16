Oshkosh Corporation Employees: You must Make a Pension Election By September 9th!

Sponsored - If you are struggling to figure out what to do now that your Oshkosh Corporation Pension is Terminating, please read on, the team at AEGIS Financial can provide help…

Oshkosh Corporation is terminating their Salaried and Clerical Employees Retirement Plan (“the Salaried Pension Plan”). There are many different distribution options available to you, including taking your benefit in a one-time lump sum payment, a rollover, beginning monthly pension payments, or deferring payments until retirement age. A rollover gives you the opportunity to put your pension benefit into an individual retirement account (IRA) or another qualified plan.

Making the wrong decision could cost you thousands of dollars in lost benefits and additional taxes. At AEGIS Financial, we are here to guide you through this decision!

With CPA and CFP professionals on staff, as well as a team of wealth managers who have experience helping both current and former Oshkosh Corporation employees, we will look at your options closely as a part of your overall financial plan and offer advice that is tailored for you individually.

We are a fiduciary advisory who pride ourselves in providing individualized advice which benefits you, the client, first and foremost, keeping your best interests at heart. If you or someone you care about needs unbiased, “client-first” advice, please feel free to refer them to the team at AEGIS Financial. To schedule your FREE consultation, give us a call at (920) 233-4650 to get started today!