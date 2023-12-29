Lumen introduces a custom-built Wi-Fi 7 capable device for Quantum Fiber customers

New technology delivers higher speeds and better home coverage than Wi-Fi 6/6E

Device will be highlighted at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is revolutionizing the future of wireless connectivity with the launch of a custom-built Wi-Fi 7 capable device. Lumen's new wireless technology offers faster speeds and an improved Wi-Fi experience for its Quantum Fiber multi-gig customers compared to Wi-Fi 6/6E devices, setting a new standard for businesses and smart homes of the future.

The Quantum Fiber Wi-Fi 7 capable device will be featured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 9-12 in Las Vegas. Look for the Quantum Fiber exhibit suite in the Smart Home section, #35-209.

"Our Wi-Fi 7 capable device is a game-changer in wireless technology, providing higher speeds, lower latency, and better home coverage than Wi-Fi 6/6E devices so our Quantum Fiber customers can make the most of every gigabit," said Maxine Moreau, Lumen President of Mass Markets. "Lumen took a significant leap in improving home and business Wi-Fi when we internally developed this Wi-Fi 7 capable device. We're proud of this accomplishment and are ready to install these devices in customer homes and offices. We believe everyone deserves a fast, secure, high-performing Wi-Fi experience."

The benefits of Quantum Fiber's unique Wi-Fi 7 capable device

Superior Coverage: One device covers up to 90% of a home based on square footprint, significantly reducing the need for additional nodes.

Multi-User Capability: Supports multiple users and gigabit bandwidth demands with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz radios working together for high-speed data transmission, minimizing the need to run ethernet cable throughout home.

Latency and Speed: A significant improvement from Wi-Fi 6/6E technology, offering less than 3 milliseconds of latency and seamless integration with Quantum Fiber's multi-gig network with symmetrical speeds up to 8 Gbps.

Customer Experience : This Wi-Fi 7 device is part of Quantum Fiber's 360 Wi-Fi capabilities and is fully integrated and controlled through the Quantum Fiber app. The app will unlock advanced parental controls, Wi-Fi performance diagnostics, and include a best-in-class security suite.

High-Performance Applications: Ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications like 8K video streaming, cloud gaming, virtual reality, and large multimedia file transfers.

Advanced Technology: Contains a built-in GPS chip, enhancing 6GHz range performance in line with upcoming FCC specifications.

Cloud Based Digital Twin enabled: Built on carrier grade Open WRT standard with Easy Mesh & prplMesh with real time orchestration and advanced level of device management.

Lumen teamed up with AXON Networks, a global provider of SDN firmware solutions and the developer of Quantum Fiber's Carrier Grade Wi-Fi 7 devices to deliver best in class carrier grade Wi-Fi performance. "AXON Networks is proud to partner with Lumen on this technological accomplishment," said Martin Manniche, CEO of AXON Networks. "Our Wi-Fi 7 capable devices support Standard Power with AFC and GPS, enabling new use cases indoors and outdoors. Our AXON Orchestrator supports end-to-end Real Time Orchestration with Digital Twin support that is fully cloud-enabled. By leveraging our innovative technology, this clearly sets Lumen apart from other operators."

Quantum Fiber installed its first Wi-Fi 7 capable device for a customer this month and will make them available to new Quantum Fiber customers beginning in early 2024. Quantum Fiber is available to homes and small businesses in parts of 16 states.

For more information about Quantum Fiber and Wi-Fi 7 go to www.quantumfiber.com/wifi7.

