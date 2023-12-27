Shine is back at Dutch Bros!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start celebrating the new year now and get your shine on at your local Dutch Bros. Starting today, you can add a bit of dazzle to your favorite Dutch Bros drink with a shot of Shine! Shine adds a unique, swirling luster that makes any iced drink sparkle.

Shine can be added to any Rebel, Tea, Lemonade, Soda or Cold Brew. Need inspiration on the best drinks to make Shine? Here are the recs straight from Dutch Bros' broistas:

Midnight Rebel energy drink with Shine

Electric Berry Lemonade with Shine

Vanilla Cold Brew with Shine

Double Rainbro Soda with Shine

Tropical Green Tea with Shine

"When we first released Shine for a limited time in 2018, our customers were stoked and gave it so much love," said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of field engagement. "Since then, we've always wanted to bring back Shine and thought this was the perfect time. So get a Dutch drink and make it Shine!"

Shine Tips & Tricks:

Shine shows up best in iced drinks

Gently shake to activate when you want to get that picture worthy shot

Shine is available through January 14, 2024.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 800 locations in 16 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

