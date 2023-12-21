OceanX Convenes Global Climate Leaders at COP28 to Advance Ocean Health

Global ocean exploration nonprofit announced major partnerships and hosted events and panels about ocean science, technology, education, and media

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX convened world-class partners and climate advocates at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE, hosting a joint Blue Zone pavilion with the UN Ocean Decade, organizing panels and events on ocean science, media and technology, and forging partnerships to advance ocean innovation and education. Recognized for its robust scientific research, cutting-edge technology, experiential education, and accessible media, OceanX is an advocate of ocean health globally.

OceanX (PRNewsfoto/OceanX) (PRNewswire)

Despite its critical importance as the planet's largest carbon sink, the ocean is the least invested in 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goal, making OceanX's mission to "explore the ocean and bring it back to the world" and increase ocean understanding more important than ever. The organization's efforts at COP28 aimed to further discussions around the ocean, catalyze initiatives that advance robust marine research, and provide data that contributes to the development of effective ocean management policies and educational initiatives.

Highlights of OceanX's efforts at COP28 include:

Ocean Decade Challenges and engaging visual media demonstrating the impact of scientific exploration, the pavilion provided insight into the OceanX model and was a hotspot for discussion on ocean-climate solutions. A Blue Zone pavilion hosted in partnership with the Ocean Decade, which offered attendees the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions about the role of science in protecting the ocean, strengthening ocean-climate action, and increasing commitment to the exploration and knowledge transfer necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C and stabilize the Earth's climate. With curated roundtables focused on theand engaging visual media demonstrating the impact of scientific exploration, the pavilion provided insight into the OceanX model and was a hotspot for discussion on ocean-climate solutions.

Convening of high-level dignitaries, NGOs, philanthropic partners, business leaders, youth delegates, and members of the global press aboard OceanXplorer , the advanced exploration, scientific research, and media production vessel utilized by OceanX in its operations. The vessel sports the latest technologies in exploration, including two Triton deep-sea submersibles depth-rated to 1,000 meters, a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) depth-rated to 6,000 meters, a full eDNA and genetic sequencing system, multiple state-of-the-art science labs, and custom-built underwater cameras capable of withstanding extreme pressure. Dalio spoke about the importance of "Uncovering Southeast Asia's Seas" on a panel moderated by Audrey Tan ( National University of Singapore ) featuring Professor Koh Lian Pin and Dr. Nilufer Oral ( National University of Singapore ) and Kathlyn Tan (Rumah Group). Pieribone moderated "A Behind-the-Camera View of Climate Change," featuring Maria Wilhelm (CAMERON GLOBAL, Earthship Productions, and Avatar Alliance Foundation), Eric Stackpole (Sofar Ocean Technologies), Martha Holmes (Plimsoll Productions), Ashley Hoppin (Red Rock Films), and Carole Tomko (Peanut Productions).

A celebration of two partnerships for ocean innovation, including a collaboration between OceanX and 1000 Ocean Startups (1000OS), a coalition hosted by the World Economic Forum to accelerate innovation for ocean health, and the Forum and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. OceanX's partnership with 1000OS will provide ocean innovators the opportunity to test their technologies during research missions aboard OceanXplorer.

A sneak peek of the forthcoming six-part National Geographic series OceanXplorers, produced by OceanX and BBC Studios Natural History Unit with executive producer James Cameron .

A $1M grant from Dalio Philanthropies to the Mubadala ACCESS Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, supporting critical coral research in the region. The grant will also support future collaboration on ocean education efforts between OceanX, an operating program of Dalio Philanthropies, and NYUAD.

MOUs signed with 8 partners, including Konservasi Indonesia and 1000 Ocean Startups hosted by the World Economic Forum. These MOUs will form a foundation of partnerships for future OceanX missions in the coming years.

OceanX's participation in COP28 coincided with its research mission in the United Arab Emirates with partners from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), M42, and Bayanat and scientists from the Mubadala ACCESS Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. The UAE mission will develop a comprehensive baseline understanding of the area's ocean environment for the first time in history and conduct fishery assessments to create environmentally sustainable fishing tools and methods.

Beginning in early 2024, OceanX will embark on a series of major global research missions. The nonprofit will work with local scientists to explore and study the Seychelles before moving into Southeast Asia, where OceanX will conduct missions in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and more. OceanX will be based in the region for several years, with the goal of contributing to the understanding of one of the world's most biologically diverse regions and developing partnerships that support ocean education.

For media inquiries regarding OceanX, please contact Adriana Torres Plaza at adriana@thetascgroup.com .

About OceanX

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

Contact: Adriana Torres Plaza

Phone: (347) 603-0154

Email: adriana@thetascgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OceanX