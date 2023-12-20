Etron@CES 2024: The Future of AI-Powered Intelligence, Autonomy, Connectivity & Confidentiality

Electronics brand is driving the future across four themes of cutting-edge technologies

The 2024 CES Innovation Award-Winning Product

DeCloakVision, a trustable multimodal AI privacy-enhanced surveillance system, distinguishes itself in the field of artificial intelligence

LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351), the world's leading IC design company, is announcing its cutting-edge solutions that it will showcase at CES 2024 ‒ electronics with AI capabilities. With the parallel themes of Intelligence, Autonomy, Connectivity, and Confidentiality, the brand is demonstrating its relentless commitment to developing innovative products that enrich lives while advancing its vision of 'Shaping Tomorrow Today'. To experience Etron's demos and engage with in-house experts, visit CES Booth #15459, Central Hall at the LVCC, during January 9-12, CES 2024 period.

DeCloak Intelligences, an Etron company, has been honored with the CES Innovation Awards for two consecutive years. This year's recognition is attributed to its innovative privacy-centric facial recognition and monitoring solution - DeCloakVision. Positioned as a privacy-focused multimodal artificial intelligence-enhanced surveillance system, DeCloakVision complies with GDPR regulations, successfully striking a balance between protecting individual privacy and achieving targeted observation and tracking for specific activities. Designed to operate on both cloud and edge computing platforms, it offers flexibility and scalability to meet diverse monitoring needs. The system also employs decentralized AI models, utilizing differential privacy and quantum-safe homomorphic encryption technologies to achieve secure and anonymous tracking without compromising identity or public privacy. The award-winning product, DeCloakVision, will be live demonstrated at the Etron booth.

As a pioneer in 3D sensing, eYs3D Microelectronics - an Etron Company, has evolved from focusing on 2D Image Signal Processing (ISP) to 3D Stereo Vision and 3D Sensing Solutions, historically serving numerous large clients in unmanned stores, VR equipment, and robotics with visual chips, 2D/3D sub-system solutions, and 3D Sensing Camera Module. In the coming CES, eYs3D will demonstrate "AI+" concept, integrating AI and other hardware and software accelerators into existing products, facilitating the realization of AI innovations. This includes expanding beyond the existing 2D/3D and stereo vision modules to include AI SoCs and other sub-system designs. Its product line is also extending from 130nm to 12nm, as it continues expanding to deliver more comprehensive solutions.

eYs3D is launching a groundbreaking and revolutionary eCV series of chips, including the eCV-5 and eCV-4 system chips, to seize the AI edge computing market. This chip series will also make its debut at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), presenting electronic products with 3D vision at their core for autonomous control in AI development. Introducing diverse 'AI+' solutions, With the successful transformation of these innovative achievements into practical applications, eYs3D further consolidates its leading position in the field of computer vision. These innovations span across various applications, including service robots (delivery/announcement), agricultural robots (harvesting/planting), logistics handling robots, and medical AI/MR endoscopes (minimally invasive surgery/AI diagnosis). The collaboration with customers has enabled the swift deployment of AI applications, fostering close partnerships and mutual market expansion. This collaborative effort has facilitated the rapid integration of new AI-winning products into daily life, generating new economic vitality! The 'AI+' subsystem solutions to be showcased at CES.

The globally preeminent E-Marker supplier, eEver (an Etron company), has successfully achieved USB-IF Certification for USB4™ Version 2.0 and is in the process of obtaining Intel Certification for Thunderbolt™ 5. The brand's USB Type-C Cable ID Controller, the EJ903W, is designed to comply with USB-IF's latest USB4® v2.0 Specification, enabling top performance of 80 Gbps across four channels. This controller facilitates bi-directional data transmission over USB Type-C® cables and connectors. Furthermore, it is poised to receive certification as a Thunderbolt™ 5 E-Marker IC, signaling the imminent introduction of next-generation, high-performance electrical cables to the market."

Ushering in the era of inclusive application of IntelligenceN, Etron is actively advancing the heterogeneous integration of products in product innovation. While intensifying efforts to engage in the development of innovative technologies and achieve the mass production of advanced products, Etron sets high requirements for product quality and accelerates the development of high-performance, low-power DRAM products. Simultaneously, Etron has initiated the heterogeneous integration of AI, logic IC, and DRAM, and also offers the MemoraiLink one-stop development service. The company will showcase the RPC® Subsystem Total Solution and 4Gb DDR3 LRTDRAM™ (Long Retention Time Dynamic Random-Access Memory) at CES'24. These innovative memory solutions serve as the preferred choice for AI applications, heterogeneous integration packaging, and high-temperature scenarios like automotive applications.

MemoraiLink - An Efficient AI Memory Platform, Infusing New Innovative Energy into Edge-AI Applications. (PRNewswire)

DeCloakVision is a cutting-edge AI-based surveillance system specifically tailored for the smart retail industry, offering utmost confidentiality and security. (PRNewswire)

DeCloak is set to once again be a focal point at the world's largest consumer electronics show, CES, in January 2024. Its products have stood out among thousands of global entries, earning both of the CES 2023 and 2024 Innovation Award. DeCloak received the award at CES 2023 for its Obfuscated Image Deep Learning Facial Recognition System - DeCloakFace. In CES 2024, the Trustable Multimodal AI Privacy-Enhanced Surveillance System - DeCloakVision received recognition once again, making it a consecutive two-time winner of the CES Innovation Award. This underscores DeCloak's outstanding strength in the international arena of innovation and research and development.

About DeCloak

DeCloak's privacy computing solutions can be deployed through either software or hardware. With DeCloak's patented corresponding AI prediction algorithm, all data processed can remain highly analyzable while preserving total privacy. The processed data is transmitted to the background or cloud in a de-identified format, and enterprises can use the AI prediction model to run data analysis and architect big data trends. www.de-cloak.com

About eYs3D Microelectronics

eYs3D Microelectronics Corp.is a pioneer in 3D sensing technologies, and aims to develop semiconductor oriented technologies and products related to 3D vision-simulating computer vision technologies integrated with computer intelligence. With its strong foundation and experience in memory design and computer vision, as well as close co-operation with its parent company, Etron Technology, Inc., and ARM Holdings Plc., eYs3D strives to develop new technologies to take advantage of computer vision chips and subsystems. It targets blue-ocean markets such as smart products, intelligence of things (IoT), and industrial and consumer level automation, to become a leading brand in the market of computer vision processing. For more information, visit www.eys3d.com

About eEver Technology, Inc

eEver Technology, Inc. is a leading global USB Type-C solution design and product company, specializing in high speed transfer interface, power delivery, and audio/video streaming as core technologies, and in developing high performance USB-Type-C solutions. Its world-class track record of helping its clients succeed and develop USB Type-C system products enables systems providers to capitalize on this emerging and fast-growing market. www.eevertech.com

About Etron Technology, Inc.

Etron Technology, Inc. (TPEx: 5351. TW) is a world-class fabless and heterogeneous integration IC design company that specializes in the application-driven buffer memory, known-good die memory (KGDM), and long-retention time DRAM (RPC DRAM), and other artificial intelligence and machine learning-induced DRAM products. Etron also develops system-in-packages, including high-speed transfer interface chips of USB Type-C and 3D depth sensing computer vision and panoramic image capturing chips. www.etron.com

