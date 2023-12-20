CH4 Global Recognized as a Key Climate Solution in the World Farmers' Organisation's "Future of Food" Series

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global, Inc., a climate tech company on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve by reducing enteric methane emissions, proudly announces its featured role alongside feedlot partner HB Rural in the newly released documentary series, "The Future of Food," produced by the World Farmers' Organisation (WFO) and Zinc Media.

In the face of a global crisis and a shrinking window of time to act, farming as an economic sector and farmers need support to ensure the ability to sustainably feed our planet. To that end, it's imperative that we all recognize the significance of our food origins, who farmers are, and their collective shift towards sustainable and nature-positive food production.

The World Farmers' Organisation, representing more than 1.2 billion farmers worldwide, is the driving force behind a compilation of short films on this topic. The documentaries spotlight the collaborative efforts of farmers and food producers alongside governments, international organizations, and the private sector to support the farming sector in securing its future and becoming more sustainable. The aim is to inspire positive change, highlight and promote best practices to mitigate and adapt to climate change, while feeding the world every day, in a more sustainable way.

"As we confront a convergence of challenges, it's essential to recognize the crucial role farmers play in addressing climate change," says Steve Meller, CEO and Co-Founder at CH4 Global.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to share CH4 Global's unique and seamless solution for methane mitigation for meat producers. Our collaboration with CH4 Global, and participation in 'The Future of Food,' signifies our commitment to fostering sustainable practices in agriculture," adds Heath Tiller, from HB Rural, emphasizing the shared responsibility among all stakeholders.

"Our aim with this series is to lift a curtain and peer behind the scenes of farming today and understand how we can all contribute to a future in which farming is more and more sustainable and could hold the keys to a future that is fair, equal and respectful for the planet and for us all," explained Executive Producer Elizabeth Fisher-Robins, Zinc Media.

The WFO values innovation and embraces an approach that is bottom-up, science-based, and results-oriented. Farmers, researchers, and stakeholders in the value chain must work together to combat climate change. Farmers are on the front lines of fighting climate change, but they can't do it alone. Stakeholders play a crucial role to play in working with farmers and the private sector on meaningful and effective climate solutions.

The WFO premiered the documentary during COP28, enabling viewers to gain insights into the critical intersection of farming, climate change, and sustainable solutions. Today, the series is available on the WFO website. The CH4 Global segment can be viewed directly here. For more information and to view the series, please visit https://www.wfo-oma.org/wfo-video/.

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, through collaboration with strategic partners worldwide. Led by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company delivers market-disruptive products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions. The company's first innovation, Methane Tamer™ feed additives for feedlot cattle, harnesses the power of Asparagopsis seaweed to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with current subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more about CH4 Global and our recent news.

