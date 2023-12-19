YESHIVA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT AND U.S. REP VIRGINIA FOXX EMPOWER STUDENTS TO COMBAT ANTISEMITISM ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Leaders encourage all students who are subjected to physical or verbal intimidation on the basis of their religion to take immediate action by filing reports with campus police, in addition to reporting incidents to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce

Clery Act requires colleges and universities that receive federal financial aid to keep a public record of all reported hate crimes on or near campus

Congresswoman Foxx states, "We want to root out antisemitism on college campuses."

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, the President of Yeshiva University, the nation's flagship Jewish university, today highlighted a recent meeting with U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. "I want to thank the congresswoman for her moral clarity and important efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses," said Rabbi Berman.

At the meeting, Rep. Foxx and Rabbi Berman discussed the importance of students coming forward and reporting incidents of physical or verbal intimidation on the basis of their religion. "We want to root this out…and follow up with the school on what has happened," Rep. Foxx said.

Both urged students to alert campus police and report these incidents to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. By documenting these events, the students can help turn individual experiences into broader campus metrics, which can then be compared against peer universities and enable concerned university and national leaders to identify, study and combat the rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses.

Such efforts are also in keeping with the 1990 Clery Act, which requires all colleges and universities that participate in federal financial aid programs to keep records on certain categories of crimes on or near their campuses. Notably, these crimes must be publicly reported and appear in a school's annual Clery report. The content of these reports is already assisting college-bound students and their families make informed decisions about college selection.

"If any Jewish student or faculty member feels physically threatened by either the words or deeds of professors, campus administrators or students, they should go to their campus police and report it as a hate crime," said Rabbi Berman, "This certainly includes calls for Jewish genocide."

Rabbi Berman continued, "Our institutions of higher education are entrusted with the mental and physical well-being of students. Students who do not feel safe cannot succeed academically. That is why I urge organizations who oversee national collegiate rankings to take safety measures into account in their calculations. The most effective way to keep students safe is to align a university's priority to protect its students with its institutional need for top-tier national rankings."

Yeshiva University is the convenor of a historic coalition of 100+ colleges and universities United Against Terrorism. The coalition, including public and private, faith-based, and historically Black colleges and universities, was the first of its kind to put a spotlight on campuses in the aftermath of Hamas' terrorist attack. There is unparalleled strength in presidents joining together to lay the moral groundwork on which all civil dialogue is naturally based and the values that higher education represents. Doing so protects our campus communities from violence and hate.

View original content:

SOURCE Yeshiva University