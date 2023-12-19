WOW! Launches New Technology Pilot Program in Panama City to Bring Multi-Gig Speeds to Customers

Local broadband provider upgrades its network using Distributed Access Architecture to include 2 Gbps download speeds

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has successfully launched a pilot program in its Panama City market using Distributed Access Architecture nodes to expand the capability of its hybrid coaxial fiber network and deliver multi-Gig speeds at competitive prices to customers.

By leveraging the most advanced DAA technology, WOW!'s service capabilities move closer to customers, resulting in improved performance and a faster, more capable network. This technology is being tested to expand the HFC network, laying the framework for DOCSIS 4.0 and symmetrical multi-gig services enabling WOW!'s next-generation 10G network of the future.

"As we plan for the ever increasing consumer demand for bandwidth, our goal is to proactively enhance our network and offer customers our most advanced technology at any given time," said Gary Nilsen, senior vice president, access networks at WOW!. "In addition to delivering greater capability and HSD speeds, the technologies being tested will help minimize the need for future upgrades. We look forward to further validating the enhanced capabilities of our network with this trial in Panama City."

The trial in Panama City is available to a select group of customers in a previously designated service area. Participating customers will benefit from 2 Gbps download speeds and 200 Mbps upload speeds. This phased approach to these enhancements will become available to both current and new subscribers in additional markets in the near future.

"WOW! has had a strong presence in Florida for many years and it's important to us to ensure our legacy markets are getting the fastest, highest quality service we have to offer," said Henry Hryckiewicz, CTO of WOW!. "The trials in Panama City are an essential step in our broader plan to expand the capability of our network, in a very cost effective manner, for our legacy markets across the Midwest and Southeast."

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

