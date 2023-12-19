Hughes Elevates Rural America's Internet Experience with the New Hughesnet

JUPITER-powered satellite internet plans allow customers to connect, stream and play wherever they live

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today introduced new Hughesnet® high-speed satellite internet plans that allow customers to connect, stream and play wherever they live. The plans leverage capacity from the new Hughes JUPITER™ 3 satellite to offer faster speeds and unlimited data, as well as feature low-latency Hughesnet Fusion® and Whole Home Wi-Fi.

Bringing unprecedented capacity for internet connectivity to the Americas, the Hughes JUPITER 3 is the world's largest commercial communications satellite. This ultra-high-density satellite features more than 300 spot beams that alleviate congestion and deliver a faster experience. The state-of-the-art ground system for JUPITER 3 has a new dedicated fiber backbone to reduce latency and artificial intelligence (AI) that automatically reroutes traffic around congestion. The JUPITER-powered Hughesnet plans feature download speeds up to 100 Mbps.

The Hughesnet Fusion plan allows customers to enjoy gaming and playing online like never before. Introduced to the market last year as the first consumer-ready multipath technology, Hughesnet Fusion seamlessly blends satellite and wireless technologies into a low-latency, more responsive internet experience—now with unlimited data and faster speeds. The Whole Home Wi-Fi lets users connect, stream and play anywhere in their home.

"Customers expect to be able to stream, videoconference and play games online," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "The new Hughesnet is designed to enable these applications with fast speeds, unlimited data and new low-latency Fusion plans. Since inventing satellite internet in the 1990s, Hughes has been dedicated to constantly innovating our service to meet the needs of customers beyond the reach of cable and fiber connectivity. The new Hughesnet is a fundamental reinvention of what satellite internet can be."

Rural customers will also have access to new Hughesnet for Business plans optimized to support the online applications they need to expand and grow. All Hughesnet for Business plans include commercial installation, Express Repair Premium and 24/7 business-class phone support. Plus, businesses leveraging Fusion plans will have expanded capabilities for common cloud-based collaboration tools.

Hughesnet was named the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2023 and Best Internet Provider for Rural Areas of 2023 by U.S. News & Report 360 Reviews. CNET has also named Hughesnet as the best satellite internet provider for reliable speeds.

For more information about the new Hughesnet, visit www.Hughesnet.com.

