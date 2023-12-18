MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retro Stage, a vintage-inspired fashion brand, has released its Christmas collection in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. This collection aims to satisfy consumers' needs for festive attire while showcasing their unique retro tastes during this grand annual celebration. To add to the excitement, Retro Stage is offering annual ultra-low prices, allowing more consumers to build their ideal Christmas wardrobe with amazing deals.

Retro Stage Launches Christmas Collection, Revisiting the Charm of Classic Fashion for the Holidays (PRNewswire)

Retro Stage has always been renowned for their passion for and dedication to classic fashions, and the release of this collection is no exception. With stunning evening gowns, adorable dresses, timeless vintage coats, and more available to browse, consumers can easily find the perfect outfit that showcases a blend of classic and trendy elements. By combining classic retro elements with the latest modern fads, Retro Stage strives to bring their customers a wide range of uniquely vintage clothing that can't be found anywhere else. This Christmas collection represents an opportunity for vintage fashionistas to celebrate the holidays and express their personal style at the same time.

"We are so excited to be launching the Christmas collection," said the Retro Stage team. "We wanted to showcase our deep respect for retro fashion by bringing together a mix of classic and modern components and blending them with the festive atmosphere of Christmas to create groundbreaking new pieces. In the future, we will continue to explore and innovate, providing customers with even more exciting options to choose from. Merry Christmas, everybody!"

The Christmas collection draws inspiration from iconic holiday motifs as well as the overall festive atmosphere. The design team at Retro Stage was particularly inspired by the joy and warmth of the Christmas season. By cleverly incorporating classic patterns, rich textures, and exquisite detailing, they've created a line of uniquely festive retro pieces that combine the common color schemes of vintage fashion with the classic colors of Christmas to represent the spirit of the season and pay homage to timeless 20th-century aesthetics. Check out these standout pieces:

The Pink 1960s Christmas Candy Cane One-Shoulder Dress is predominantly pink in color and features a bold striped pattern reminiscent of candy canes. This type of pattern was very popular in the 1960s, as it evokes the joy and sweetness of the holiday season in a more subtle and sophisticated way. Similarly, the Red & White 1950s Christmas Lapel Dress perfectly captures the festive atmosphere by drawing inspiration from Santa Claus's iconic attire. Made from high-quality plush fabric, this warm and comfortable dress emphasizes clean lines and smooth curves, showcasing the wearer's feminine grace.

The 1950s Christmas Plaids Bow Decor Dress features a vibrant red, green, and white plaid pattern, truly embodying the Christmas theme. As the wearer walks down the street on Christmas Eve, the loose flared skirt will sway joyfully in the breeze. On the other hand, the 1950s Off-Shoulder Snowflake Dress has an A-line silhouette that provides a comfortable fit while accentuating the wearer's elegant curves. It also features a unique snowflake pattern that was highly popular in the fashion world in the 1950s, making it a great choice for party attire throughout the holiday season.

The 1950s Sweetheart Plaid Patchwork Dress is perfect for formal occasions like Christmas dinners. The low-cut design and red plaid pattern at the bust add a touch of mature sensuality, while the asymmetrical cut of the green outer skirt contrasts with the plaid fabric underneath to create a unique and playful overall look. Similarly, the Green&Red 1950s Christmas Plaids Hooded Dress captures the atmosphere of Christmas with its classic plaid design in festive colors. The dress also has a hood that can be pulled up as a fashion statement or worn folded down to serve as a neck warmer.

The 1960s Solid Off-Shoulder Velvet Dress exemplifies the festive holiday atmosphere with its rich, high-quality green velvet fabric. The off-shoulder design tastefully shows off the wearer's collarbones and emphasizes the gentle curve of the shoulders. From partying out on the dance floor to mingling with friends at a party, this piece radiates holiday spirit while keeping things subtle and sophisticated. Similarly, the Dark Green 1950s Plaid Knitting Dress, with its deep green hue, perfectly complements the Christmas backdrop. This dress features an A-line silhouette that flares out beautifully at the waist and is sure to turn heads as the wearer walks down the street on a bustling Christmas Eve.

The launch of Retro Stage's Christmas collection means it's the perfect time to start planning a holiday outfit lineup. What's even more exciting is that Retro Stage is currently providing discounted offers on their entire catalog! This means customers can get their hands on all their favorite must-have vintage fashion items at even more affordable prices. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity while doing holiday shopping!

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by 20th-century aesthetics. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it's a way of life, helping every customer explore the history of fashion through chic and glamorous retro style. "Beauty never fades," said the Retro Stage team. "All we want to do is encourage women to build a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural allure."

