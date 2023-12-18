Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that effective on December 15, 2023, the Compensation Committee of ApolloMed's Board of Directors (the "Committee") granted a total of 38,779 shares of restricted common stock to eight newly-hired non-executive employees, under the Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Employment Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of the Company (or following a bona fide period of non-employment) as an inducement material to such individuals' commencement of employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ameh logo (PRNewsfoto/Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Of the restricted stock granted, 22,182 shares will vest, subject to continued employment, over four years in substantially equal annual installments on the first, second, third and fourth anniversaries of the grant date, and 16,597 shares will vest, subject to continued employment, based on the achievement of the applicable performance targets and the same time-based vesting conditions as the other shares of restricted stock granted. The restricted stock is subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and an award agreement covering each grant.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver outcomes-based medical care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

investors@apollomed.net

Asher Dewhurst, ICR Westwicke

ApolloMedIR@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.