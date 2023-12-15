X100 Series Marks International Debut with Stunning Pro Photography and Superior Performance

vivo X100 and X100 Pro feature an upgraded vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System for pro-level photography on a smartphone and deliver superior performance with Dimensity 9300, a customized imaging chip and enhanced battery capacity.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the international debut of X100 and X100 Pro, the company's flagship smartphone lineup built to deliver professional photography capabilities and powerful performance. The new X100 series brings significant upgrades to the vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System inside and out. vivo X100 Pro introduces the versatile ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera, a ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera, and supports 4K Cinematic Portrait Video for stunning, cinema-like video quality. vivo worked closely with MediaTek to define the flagship SoC experience for X100 series. Both models come with the powerful Dimensity 9300 and a customized imaging chip[i], paired with enhanced battery capacity for smooth performance.

vivo announced the international debut of X100 and X100 Pro. (PRNewswire)

Continuing the X series legacy with even more powerful camera features

The new vivo X100 series introduces game-changing innovations in collaboration with ZEISS, equipping users with the hardware and software to capture highly precise photography in all scenarios, specifically targeting challenges in long-range and close-focus shooting.

X100 Pro features a 50MP ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera, a 50MP ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera and a 50MP Super Wide-Angle Camera. The powerful ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera comes with new Vario-Apo-Sonnar standards from ZEISS for excellent close-up and long-distance shots. It also adopts a Floating Elements Design, which sets a new benchmark with an unprecedented f/2.5 aperture to ensure high image quality in various scenarios, even from 6X to 10X. The X100 Pro is the first mobile imaging system in the world to achieve APO certification. The lens significantly reduces chromatic aberration and associated image clarity issues.

Adding to image quality, Optical Precision Calibration ensures the main camera on X100 Pro delivers consistent image sharpness and quality. The experience is rounded out with SLR-level image stabilization on the main camera.

The X100 comes with a 50MP VCS True Color Main Camera, a 64MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera, and a 50MP Super Wide-Angle Camera. Both X100 and X100 Pro have certified compliance with ZEISS T* Coating, an advanced anti-reflective coating technology that significantly increases light transmittance and helps accurately reproduce colors while reducing light reflection, enabling users to capture clear images even in complex light conditions.

The X100 series has also been optimized for industry-leading capabilities in sunset and sunrise photography, supported by the telephoto hardware and upgraded vivo Origin Imaging Engine. Bringing upgrades to image quality, color tone, and computing processes, vivo Origin Imaging Engine aids in sunset or sunrise photography by identifying specific red-sun scenarios and capturing the scene accurately.

Improved portrait and night photography supported by dual flagship chip processing

The groundbreaking mobile photography features go beyond hardware specs to enable users to capture, create, and edit professional grade images and videos on the go. Upgrades have been made to portrait and night shooting capabilities, alongside new additions to the signature ZEISS bokeh effects.

X100 Pro in Asteroid Black. (PRNewswire)

X100 Pro is supported by the customized vivo V3 Chip, which adopts 6nm process with 30% increase in energy efficiency ratio, leading to advanced upgrades in portrait videography. X100 Pro brings the all-new 4K Cinematic Portrait Video, an X series first, ideal for users who want to capture and edit creative video content effortlessly on their smartphone. With this powerful feature the focus shifts automatically and tracks the subject during filming, creating a more cinematic feel. Users can also take advantage of the new 4K Cinematic Portrait Video feature to apply ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh style. Post-editing of 4K Cinematic Portrait videos is also available in the Album, allowing users to easily fine-tune the bokeh effects and styles.

X100 and X100 Pro carry on the X series' pursuit of making professional-level photography possible on a smartphone, this time bringing a whole new take on portraits. For the first time in the X series, vivo introduces ZEISS Multifocal Professional Photography, allowing users to take professional portraits with focal lengths up to 100mm, perfect for travel photography, artistic photography or simply capturing joyful moments at home. Adding more creative options, X100 series introduces ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh, the newest addition to ZEISS Style Portrait package. ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh creates a distinctive circular triangular bokeh effect inspired by ZEISS classic high-speed cine lens from the mid-1970s.

Superior experience with powerful performance upgrades and larger battery

X100 and X100 Pro come with a Dual Flagship Chip featuring a vivo customized imaging chip and Dimensity 9300. X100 is engineered with the vivo V2 Chip and X100 Pro with the latest vivo V3 Chip. Dimensity 9300 boasts a flagship octa-core CPU offering a massive leap in performance compared to its predecessor.

X100 and X100 Pro, backed by vivo's customized imaging chips, offer Game Frame Interpolation for smooth gaming experience. X100 Pro goes a step further with Game Super Resolution offering superior visual experience.

The X100 series successfully balances large capacity battery with fast charging through three key industry breakthroughs: Negative Electrode Graphite Reconstruction technology, Electrode Cold Press Technique, and Micrometer Laser Array Etching Process -- ultimately reaching an 8.3% increase in overall energy density compared to previous generations. X100 is equipped with an equivalent 5,000mAh (TYP) large battery and supports up to 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge; X100 Pro comes with an equivalent 5,400mAh (TYP) large battery and supports wireless FlashCharge[ii] and up to 100W Dual-Cell FlashCharge.

The X100 series comes with LTPO Eye Protection Display and introduces Dual Engines for Video Enhancement, elevating the viewing experience. Furthermore, a vivo-exclusive V Frame Rate Management System helps dynamically adjust the refresh rate based on the finger sliding speed and renders frame rates per layer, ensuring smooth experience while reducing power consumption. Featuring a larger always-on display area, the display can reach a local peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits, which ensures the content on the screen remains visible even under bright sunlight.

The X100 series comes equipped with the latest Funtouch OS 14, which enhances the user experience further by providing smoother performance, greater personalization, and improved security. The new operating system introduces several features such as the RAM Saver, which optimizes background processes, Mini Window for effortless multitasking and Motion Blur for smoother visual transitions.

Premium design for quiet luxury and durability

The X100 lineup continues the iconic sleek, stylish and lightweight design aesthetics of X series. A ring around the camera module resembling a halo is the key design element reflecting Sun Halo and Moon Halo Design. Made of aerospace-grade stainless steel, the halo adds a touch of minimalist luxury, with sunburst texture resembling high-end mechanical watches. At the same time, the material used ensures durability -- it is wear-resistant, high-temperature resistant, and corrosion-resistant. For additional peace of mind, all models in the series are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The X100 Series comes in a dreamy Startrail Blue and an Asteroid Black theme[iii].

[i] X100 comes with vivo V2 chip, while X100 Pro comes with vivo V3 chip. [ii] Paired with vivo's second-generation official 50W vertical wireless charger, X100 Pro supports up to 50W wireless FlashCharge. The official wireless charger needs to be purchased separately. For the availability, please contact the local sales for detailed information. [iii] Color availability may vary across markets.

