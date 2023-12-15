Viatris Shareholders Re-elect All Nominated Directors and Approve All Voting Matters at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Board of Directors Elects Melina Higgins New Chair

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, announced that at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today, shareholders voted to re-elect all nominated Directors and approved/ratified all voting matters. The official voting results for each item voted on by shareholders will be disclosed in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has elected Melina Higgins to serve as Chair of the Board, effective immediately after the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Higgins, an independent director, succeeds Robert J. Coury, who did not stand for re-election and, following the Company's annual meeting, transitioned to a new role as Chairman Emeritus and Senior Strategic Advisor.

Viatris Vice Chair Mark Parrish said: "On behalf of the entire Viatris Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Robert J. Coury for his many years of leadership and strategic vision and welcome Melina Higgins as our unanimously elected next Chair. Melina is an incredibly well-respected leader who has played a key role in helping the Board effectively and successfully lead the Company through its ongoing strategic transition. Her in-depth board and public company experience make her uniquely positioned to chair the Viatris Board during what we expect to be Viatris' next period of growth."

"During my time on the Board and as CEO of Viatris, I have found Melina's vision and incredible depth of experience to be invaluable, and I look forward to working with her in her new role, along with our other Directors, as we enter an exciting new period of opportunity for our Company," said Scott A. Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Viatris.

Higgins said: "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Viatris' next Chair. Robert has left the Board and the Company with an incredible legacy and track record of success to uphold. I look forward to continuing the long-term strategy that the Board has set as we work closely with Scott and the management team on executing Phase 2 of our strategic plan. We intend to continue our momentum and take the Company on what we expect will be a path of growth and meaningful total shareholder returns."

Higgins will also chair the Executive Committee of the Board and will continue to serve as Chair of the Finance Committee.

Melina Higgins joined the Viatris Board of Directors after seven years of service on the Mylan board, where she most recently chaired the Finance Committee and was a member of the Audit, Compensation, and Executive Committees. Higgins is the non-executive chair of the board of directors of Genworth Financial Inc., a Fortune 500 insurance company, and serves on its Audit and Management Development & Compensation Committees. She is also the non-executive chair of Antares Midco Inc., a leading credit asset manager. Higgins was previously a partner and managing director at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., serving as a member of the Investment Committee of the Principal Investment Area, which oversaw and approved global private equity and private debt investments, and was one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world. Higgins also served as head of the Americas for private debt and co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for GS Mezzanine Partners funds. She is a member of the Women's Leadership Board of Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale. In 2022 alone, we supplied high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We have the ability to touch all of life's moments, from birth to end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements that Ms. Higgins' in-depth board and public company experience make her uniquely positioned to chair the Viatris Board during what we expect to be Viatris' next period of growth; that Mr. Smith looks forward to working with Ms. Higgins in her new role, along with our other Directors, as we enter an exciting new period of opportunity for our Company; that Ms. Higgins looks forward to continuing the long-term strategy that the Board has set as we work closely with Scott and the management team on executing Phase 2 of our strategic plan; and we intend to continue our momentum and take the Company on what we expect will be a path of growth and meaningful total shareholder returns. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market, including but not limited to "at-risk" launches; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the possibility that Viatris may be unable to realize the intended benefits of, or achieve the intended goals or outlooks with respect to, its strategic initiatives; the possibility that Viatris may be unable to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquisitions, divestitures, or its global restructuring program, within the expected timeframe or at all; impairment charges or other losses related to the divestiture or sale of businesses or assets; Viatris' failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by COVID-19; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including general economic conditions, inflation and exchange rates; failure to execute stock repurchases consistent with current expectations; stock price volatility; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

