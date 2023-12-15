Ubie Won the "Best with AI" in Google Play Best of 2023 (Japan)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie, Inc., headquartered at 1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036 and led by CEO Kota Kubo, proudly announces that the Japanese version of Ubie's AI Symptom Checker (https://ubie.app/) has been awarded the "Best with AI" at the Google Play Best of 2023. This prestigious recognition precedes Ubie's forthcoming launch of the Android app version in the U.S. market.

Since its launch in Japan in 2020, Ubie's AI Symptom Checker has amassed over 100 million total uses, serving as a testament to its substantial impact bringing patients and medical care closer together. Following its success in Japan, the U.S. version, released in 2022, has already surpassed 2 million uses ( press release ), further facilitating the connection between healthcare providers and those in need of medical guidance. Kota Kubo, CEO of Ubie, Inc., states, "We are poised to continue this trajectory of growth and are excited to announce plans for the upcoming release of our Android app in the U.S. market." Ubie, Inc. remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding and enhancing its services, striving to exceed customer expectations and contributing to the betterment of global healthcare accessibility.

About Google Play Best of 2023

The Google Play Best of 2023, endorsed by Google Play, is an esteemed event that showcases the most celebrated applications and content across various categories within the Google Play Store. This program culminates in the recognition of exceptional digital offerings, with the category winners determined by a panel of judges within Google Play and is designed to recognize the contribution of developers on the Play Store in relation to a specific category.

Proudly, Ubie has been distinguished as the "Best with AI" category winner. This prestigious award is a reflection of Ubie's dedication to integrating artificial intelligence in ways that truly enhance user experiences and address real-world needs.

For an in-depth look at the Google Play Best of 2023 and to view the esteemed roster of honorees, please visit the official site: http://play.google.com/best-of-2023

About Ubie's AI Symptom Checker:

US Version: https://ubiehealth.com

Japanese Version: https://ubie.app

Ubie's AI Symptom Checker enables users to easily access healthcare information and find appropriate healthcare providers. Available in both Japanese and English, it supports users in identifying symptoms and connecting with the right healthcare providers.

About Ubie, Inc.:

Ubie, Inc., established in 2017, is at the forefront of the digital health revolution. As an innovative startup, Ubie harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to seamlessly navigate individuals towards appropriate healthcare services. Our mission is rooted in the belief that everyone, regardless of location or circumstance, deserves access to comprehensive healthcare. We are committed to transforming this vision into reality by creating a more accessible and user-friendly healthcare experience.

Our global presence is anchored at our headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, situated at the heart of Nihonbashi-Horidomecho, and our U.S. headquarters in the bustling hub of New York City. These strategic locations enable us to cultivate and expand our impact on the healthcare industry worldwide.

U.S. Headquarters:

1460 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

Japan Headquarters:

6th Floor, Nihonbashi-Horidomecho 2-chome Bldg.

2-4-3, Horidomecho, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 103-0012

Inception:

May 2017 - Japan Operations

October 2022 - U.S. Operations

Leadership:

Co-founders, Kota Kubo and Dr. Yoshinori Abe, spearhead our ambitious journey with a shared dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility through innovative solutions.

Discover more about our vision and endeavors at: https://ubiehealth.com/company

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Ubie's AI Symptom Checker is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute a substitute for professional medical diagnosis, advice, or a treatment plan. Users should always seek the advice of qualified health professionals regarding any medical conditions or treatment decisions.

