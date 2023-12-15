Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2023 Best CEO Award

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar has been awarded the Best CEO award by Comparably. Annually, Comparably gathers data from diverse workplace environments and organizations to present awards, as judged by the individuals who understand their companies best - their employees.

This recognition is a testament to the exceptional leadership provided by the company's President and CEO, Will Creech, and underscores their commitment to excellence in the solar energy industry. In an anonymous survey, one Everlight staff member shared, "My leaders have an unfailing commitment to help me be successful at work at home. Their care factor is off the charts, and that means the world to me." Creech's strategic vision, unwavering dedication, and ability to inspire their team have been instrumental in navigating the complexities of the solar industry and positioning Everlight Solar as a leader in the region.

This award is not just a celebration of the company's CEO; it reflects their entire team's commitment to excellence. As a unit, they have created a culture that values innovation, sustainability, and a customer and staff-centric approach. This collaborative spirit has enabled them to deliver cutting-edge solar solutions to their clients and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

The Best CEO award marks the eleventh recognition they've received from Comparably and exemplifies their dedication to nurturing the development of their ever-growing team as they collectively work towards a greener tomorrow.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

