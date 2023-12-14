Sikich Expands Federal Government Capabilities with Acquisition of CLA's Federal Government Practice

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the federal government practice of professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP). This move will build upon Sikich's position as a full-service provider for government agencies and contractors, and expand the firm's presence in the Washington, D.C. market.

"The federal government vertical is a priority space for Sikich – we've been hyper-focused on growing our federal offerings and expertise over the past few years," said Steven Koons, Washington, D.C. market expansion and federal government services leader at Sikich. "The addition of CLA's federal government practice allows us to continue this growth trajectory, adding to our bench of experts, enhancing our market-leading capabilities for federal clients, and providing new opportunities to work with major government entities. I look forward to working with the CLA team to further boost our federal government capabilities and reinforce our position as a thought leader in the market."

CLA is a professional services firm offering wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, and consulting and outsourcing services to companies across a range of industries. Its federal government practice, based in Washington, D.C., provides audit, accounting and assurance services to help clients establish reliable financial data to make key business decisions. The practice works with a variety of government agencies and entities, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Defense Commissary Agency and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Sikich entered the Washington, D.C., market in 2019 with the acquisition of public accounting firm Halt, Buzas & Powell. In 2022, the firm bolstered its presence in the federal government industry with the acquisition of Cotton & Company. More than 70 employees, including four principals, from CLA's federal government practice will join Sikich's D.C office. The transaction is scheduled to close on December 31.

Sikich LLP is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,700 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies and ranks as one of the largest CPA firms in the United States. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services* and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

