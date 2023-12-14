National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground on Largest Solar Project in Kentucky

160 megawatt Unbridled Solar Project in Henderson and Webster Counties

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced the start of construction on its Unbridled Solar project (Unbridled) located in Henderson and Webster Counties, Kentucky. At 160 megawatts (MW), Unbridled is anticipated to be the largest producer of clean, solar energy in the state once it reaches operations in 2024.

"We're both proud and excited to be constructing the largest solar renewable energy project in the state of Kentucky," said Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables. "Unbridled is our first project within the state and exemplifies our commitment to the clean energy transition and the benefits it provides to rural economies in the form of new tax revenue and jobs throughout America."

Overall, the project is estimated to provide close to $42 million in direct economic impact over the first 20 years of operations. This includes the creation of at least 200 jobs, the production of more than $11 million in new tax revenue, and more than $24 million to local farmers and landowners. The project has a previously announced Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Big Rivers Electric Corporation and is partnering with Wanzek Construction to complete the build.

"The Unbridled Solar Project will be a new and valuable addition to the diverse power portfolio needed to provide safe, reliable, and sustainable energy to our Member-Owners," said Bob Berry, President and CEO of Big Rivers Electric Corporation. "This large-scale project also prioritizes our region with solar development that directly benefits the local economy and generates power for the people we serve."

"Unbridled is a strategic project for Wanzek and the MasTec Renewables team in Kentucky," says Rob Turner, Vice President of Construction for MasTec Renewables. "We are thrilled to establish this partnership with National Grid Renewables and hope to continue to build additional clean energy projects in the state."

Above and beyond all other economic benefits, Unbridled Solar will also contribute $800,000 through a dedicated project charitable fund over the first 20 years of operations. These charitable funds are unique to National Grid Renewables and exemplify how they commit to being good neighbors within the communities in which their projects are being built.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

