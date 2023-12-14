CoinEx World Tour: Celebrating 6 Years of Global Success

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As December unfolds, CoinEx , a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange, joyously marks its 6th anniversary. Throughout its journey, of resilience, progress, and dedication to providing an exceptional trading experience worldwide.

Throughout the highs and lows of the cryptocurrency landscape, CoinEx emerged stronger by embracing user feedback and continuously refining its platform. Now, as it celebrates six years, CoinEx anticipates celebrating with its community while setting ambitious goals for the future.

Putting Users First Fuels CoinEx's Success:

At the core of CoinEx's achievements lies a commitment to prioritizing user needs and preferences. This user-centric philosophy permeates the platform, from intuitive design to transparent operations and responsive customer service.

By proactively addressing user pain points and regularly seeking input from the community, CoinEx has successfully elevated the overall user experience. This commitment to putting users first has been instrumental in CoinEx's sustained success over the past six years.

Crypto Bear in 2023: CoinEx Focuses on User Experience and Product Offering Enhancements

Despite challenges in the crypto market during 2023, CoinEx remained dedicated to enhancing user experience and introducing new features. The launch of the CoinEx Broker Program and CoinEx Creator Program exemplifies the platform's commitment to supporting diverse business communities.

Throughout the year, CoinEx continued to upgrade its products and services, introducing features such as the Pyramiding Auto-Settlement in February, Strategic Trading and Spot Grid in March, ST (Special Treatment) rules in August, and a new feature in perpetuals trading - Futures Opening Take-Profit and Stop-Loss (TP/SL) in November.

Give Back to the CoinEx Community & Beyond:

To express gratitude to its users, CoinEx initiated a global tour with events across various regions, including Asia, Europe, and Africa. These celebrations provide an opportunity for direct interaction with the communities that have fueled CoinEx's growth.

In India, specifically at the Trichy Redfox Hotel, the CoinEx team will host a 6th-anniversary event on December 16 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm IST. Attendees can participate in games, receive gifts, engage with the CoinEx team, and witness product demonstrations. These events not only strengthen the bond between CoinEx and its users but also gather valuable insights into user needs and preferences.

As the 6th-anniversary tour unfolds, CoinEx expresses appreciation for its global community, reflecting on past accomplishments and aligning with a forward-focused approach. Join in the celebration of achievements and stay prepared for the promising future CoinEx envisions!

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

