SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF SKINCEUTICALS SKINLAB™ ATLANTA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DR. MICHAEL KELLY

SkinCeuticals and Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Kelly Provide State-of-the-Art Skincare to Consumers in Midtown Atlanta

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide1, announces the opening of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Atlanta in partnership with Dr. Michael Kelly. SkinCeuticals is proud to provide Atlanta, Georgia residents a comprehensive skincare destination offering a luxury medspa experience with ease, convenience and accessibility.

SkinCeuticals Atlanta SkinLab (PRNewswire)

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Atlanta resides in Midtown Atlanta, one of the top cities to live in within the United States,2 with offices for major brands like Delta Airlines, Coca-Cola, UPS, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Visa and American Express, and a high population of millennials and Gen Xers.3 This new location, in partnership with Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Kelly, joins existing locations in Ashburn, VA; St. Helena, CA; Stamford, CT; Houston, TX; Charleston, SC; Palm Desert, CA; Grand Rapids, MI; Scottsdale, AZ; Miami, FL; Santa Monica, CA; New York, NY; Orlando, FL.

Of the partnership, Dr. Kelly says, "We are thrilled to bring the Midtown Atlanta area the best integrated skincare destination that provides a whole new level of convenience to our on-the-go consumer." He continues, "We're providing Midtown Atlanta medical-grade products and curated treatments that require little-to-no downtime, all while remaining individually tailored to each visitor."

Amy Sloan, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Growth, notes, "Dr. Kelly has been a beloved SkinCeuticals partner since 2007 and a skincare staple in the Miami area." She continues, "We're proud that along with bringing his 20 years of expertise to his new home base in Atlanta, Dr. Kelly is expanding our brand footprint in the region as well through the much-anticipated opening of the newest SkinCeuticals SkinLab™."

At SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Atlanta, visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment. The unique space, located at 903 Peachtree Street, Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30309, features six fully equipped treatment rooms to perform top-rated integrated skincare treatments, including facials, signature skin treatments, lasers, and injectable treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated five science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. After an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic, one will receive one the treatments below, all within one hour:

SKINLUXE Signature Facial: 60-minute relaxing and rejuvenating facial that is customized to address individual signs of aging, while nourishing and restoring the skin.

SKINCLEAR: Chemical Peel + LED Light Therapy in combination with a clarifying clay mask and antioxidant application to disrupt acne formation. Ideal for acne-prone or combination skin.

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel to address skin texture.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment to address congestion and skin tone

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment to address deeper wrinkles and loss of firmness in aging skin.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at the current thirteen SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ locations in the country. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ offers cosmetic dermatology services, such as laser treatments, body contouring services, neurotoxins and dermal fillers through the expertise of trained medical professionals and overseen by board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or at skinceuticals.com.

1 Source: 2021 Kline Professional Skincare: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities

2 Source: Money.com

3 Source: MidtownATL.com

CONTACT

Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907 / LCummins@skinceuticals.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkinCeuticals