L1 Advisors Delivers Groundbreaking Platform to Enable Digital Asset Investing, and Now Offers Investible Crypto Sectors, Utilizing CoinDesk Indices

Seamless, Compliant Interface is Designed to Improve Asset Allocation, Financial Planning and Client Interactions

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L1 Advisors , a pioneering operating system for onchain wealth and asset management, today announced the launch of the L1 Asset Management platform, starting with the introduction of passive strategies and indexes including CoinDesk Indices ' investable crypto sectors. L1 Advisors integrates the most liquid and secure protocols that must pass a rigorous screening process. The investable crypto sectors available on the L1 Advisors platform are the CoinDesk Computing Select Index (CPUS) and the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX).

Digital assets represent a growing proportion of clients' net worth and portfolio allocations. Through the L1 platform, advisors and clients, as well as asset managers, can collaboratively engage with this evolving asset class. The platform provides advisors a fully transparent, cost-efficient way to evaluate their clients' portfolios and allow them to make non-discretionary recommendations on their crypto investments, in alignment with fiduciary standards. Advisors can obtain read-only access to those assets and can provide recommendations for their clients to sign electronically, streamlining the construction of the transaction without leaving the platform.

"We believe in equipping advisors with the best tools they need to thrive in an ever-changing financial landscape and view this platform as a testament to our unwavering vision," said Miguel Kudry, CEO and Founder of L1 Advisors. "We are excited to partner with CoinDesk Indices and make their best-in-class indices available for all advisors on our platform to recommend as part of their clients' digital asset portfolios."

The CoinDesk Computing Select Index (CPUS) and the CoinDesk DeFi Select Index (DFX) are based on CDI's Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) , which evaluates and categorizes thousands of digital assets into distinct sectors every month. The constituents within these sectors then undergo screening to meet certain trading and custody requirements. Those that meet the criteria form the digital asset sector indices, designed to measure the market-capitalization-weighted performance of some of the largest and most liquid digital assets.

"We are excited to be the first index provider to contribute to this innovative platform," said Andy Baehr, CFA, Managing Director at CoinDesk Indices. "Informed digital asset investors are increasingly interested in sectors. Direct indexing into CoinDesk Indices crypto sectors is a simple and powerful way to achieve their objectives."

The platform gives advisors and their clients access to a dashboard where they can see an aggregated view of wallet balances and positions, their assets locked or staked in any DeFi protocol, as well as any NFTs they hold. Providing the utmost level of security, L1 vets protocols to ensure liquidity and overall stability, which includes thorough auditing, research on the teams, third-party reviews, and insurance.

Additionally, the L1 platform allows asset managers to launch actively managed or passively managed strategies and portfolio models that financial advisors can conduct due diligence on and recommend to clients—who can directly subscribe one or more of their wallets to available strategies. Once subscribed, L1's proprietary engine will analyze any existing or newly deposited asset in a client's wallet and automatically trigger transaction recommendations that, once accepted by clients, will mirror each wallet's holdings and positions to those of their subscribed strategy in real-time.

The newly launched indices can be found on the L1 platform by visiting L1 Advisors: DFX and L1 Advisors: CPUS .

About L1 Advisors:

L1 Advisors is the operating system for onchain wealth and asset management providing financial advisors, RIAs, and asset managers with a secure and efficient way to provide advice on their clients' held-away digital assets. The platform empowers clients to maintain custody of their assets while receiving expert advice from their trusted advisors.

About CoinDesk Indices:

CoinDesk Indices (CDI) , a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. CDI is driven by research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy.

