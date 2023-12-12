Seminole Hard Rock Promotes Elena Alvarez to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Partnerships

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock has appointed Elena Alvarez as the new Senior Vice President of Marketing and Brand Partnerships for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. In this new role, the company veteran will be responsible for the development of brand activations and integrating assets across Hotels, Cafes, Retail, and Casinos including overseeing the development of new revenue-generating platforms. Alvarez will also continue to oversee the global marketing of the Cafe division of Hard Rock International. She reports to Jeff Hook, Executive Vice President of Marketing/CMO of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services and, with respect to brand partnerships, to Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment.

"Elena is an essential senior marketer with a proven track record elevating the Hard Rock brand for our Cafe division that includes spearheading F&B innovation and initiating and evolving the company's successful multi-faceted partnership with Lionel Messi," said Hook. "With nearly 20 years of experience at Hard Rock alone, we have the utmost confidence that Elena will continue to elevate the Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming brands in new and exciting ways."

Alvarez began her career with Hard Rock International as a Sales & Marketing Manager for Hard Rock Cafe Barcelona in 2005. Since then, Alvarez held key sales and marketing roles in the Europe, U.K. and U.S. Cafe divisions where she developed regional and global marketing strategies, brand programs, and corporate sponsorships across the company and franchise Cafe portfolio to drive top-line sales while heightening consumer awareness. In 2019 after her move to the U.S., Alvarez was promoted to Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for the Cafe division where oversaw marketing in more than 150 Hard Rock locations (which will continue in her new role) and has proven to be an invaluable asset to the Hard Rock brand.

"I couldn't be more excited to take this next step in my journey with Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming with the support of our incredible leadership and marketing team," said Alvarez. "I've had the privilege of building my career with the iconic Hard Rock brand and I'm excited to continue in an era of excellence for Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming through impactful brand partnerships for our guests and fans."

