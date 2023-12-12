Puerto Ricans Can Now Play the Lottery Right From Their Phone

Jackpocket, America's #1 Lottery App,* Now Live in First Jurisdiction Outside of the Contiguous U.S.

During Holiday Season, Jackpocket Offering New Players A Free Lottery Ticket

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app*, today announced its official launch in Puerto Rico, the first market outside of the contiguous U.S. in which the app is available.

Now, lottery players in Puerto Rico can use Jackpocket to play their favorite lottery games, including Powerball, Loto Cash, Pega 4, Pega 3, and Pega 2 from their phone, anywhere on the island.

The app's secure platform allows players to conveniently order official lottery tickets that Jackpocket fulfills on their behalf at a licensed lottery retailer. Players can select their game and numbers, view an image of their ticket, get automatically notified if they win and even receive lottery prizes up to $1,200 directly through the app. If players win prizes over $1,200, their winning ticket will be transferred to them so they can claim their lottery prize from the Puerto Rico Lottery.

To celebrate the launch, Jackpocket is offering lottery players in Puerto Rico their first lottery ticket for free on the app. New players can receive a $2 credit for one lottery ticket by entering the code LUCKYPR at checkout on their first order.

"We are thrilled to bring Puerto Ricans a new, convenient way to play the lottery," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "We're committed to making the lottery fun, safe, and accessible to all who love to play. Proceeds from the Puerto Rico Lottery go to social programs and public works that make a real, tangible impact for Puerto Ricans every day. Now, Jackpocket will help drive additional funds supporting these programs across the island. We can't wait to celebrate our first big winner in Puerto Rico."

The proceeds from Puerto Rico Lottery ticket sales benefit important social programs, such as college scholarships, health programs, sports and recreation, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure. By broadening access to the lottery, Jackpocket will help drive lottery revenue, benefitting these programs while attracting new consumers who would not otherwise be active lottery players. Over 65% of Jackpocket users are 18 to 45 years old.

The Jackpocket app offers a new way to play the lottery with features such as Jackpocket Pools for Powerball, where players can team up with other players in Puerto Rico or create their own lottery pool with friends and co-workers. The app also gives players access to exclusive giveaways for the chance to win trips, sports tickets, free credits, and much more.

Jackpocket is iCAP certified for best practices in player protection, backed by the expertise of the National Council on Problem Gambling. To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gambling resources.

Puerto Rico is now the 18th jurisdiction available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app. Jackpocket users have won over $350 million in lottery prizes to date, with 36 people having won lottery prizes worth $1 million or more.

For more information, visit Jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

*According to data from AppFollow. Must be 18 or older to play. Jackpocket is not affiliated with and is not an agent of the Puerto Rico Lottery. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-981-0023. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

