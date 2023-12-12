Advanced brand safety and suitability measurement is now available globally for advertisers on YouTube Shorts

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced an expansion of its measurement capabilities on YouTube. IAS will now offer its industry-leading brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers for YouTube Shorts inventory, as part of its existing Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite.

IAS Expands Total Media Quality Product to YouTube Shorts (PRNewswire)

YouTube Shorts is one of the most popular short-form video platforms in the world and is growing rapidly, with more than 2 billion users and over 70 billion views daily.

IAS will now provide additional, valuable third-party assurance for brands that their video ads running on YouTube Shorts are appearing in brand safe and suitable content with video-level transparency, as defined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework and adjacency standards. With Total Media Quality for YouTube, advertisers can view brand safety and suitability metrics for impressions served on YouTube Shorts, in addition to viewability and invalid traffic measurement, globally across 30+ languages.

As part of its Brand Safety and Suitability measurement, IAS also now offers an analytics dashboard for advertisers on YouTube to analyze brand safety and suitability trends with charts and create a custom suitability profile.

"Since IAS launched Total Media Quality for YouTube earlier this year, we've been able to provide new levels of insight into video content for advertisers through our advanced AI-driven technology and expanded reporting capabilities," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "With this expansion of our measurement capabilities on YouTube, we can bring marketers the most actionable data to maximize their safety on YouTube Shorts inventory - one of the fastest growing video formats in digital advertising."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: press@integralads.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.