Experiment on Your Plate? New National Television Ad Exposes the Realities of Lab-Grown Meat

Experiment on Your Plate? New National Television Ad Exposes the Realities of Lab-Grown Meat

The ad is the latest piece of a six-figure education campaign

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for the Environment and Welfare ( CEW ) announced the launch of a new television commercial to educate the public about the technology behind lab-grown meat, which was recently approved for sale in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

- Watch the ad here -

The ad is running nationally on Fox News Channel and is the latest in a sustained, six-figure effort to address consumer concerns surrounding this experimental product.

Additional elements of CEW's lab-grown meat campaign include:

animated explainer video that addresses how lab-grown meat is manufactured Anthat addresses how lab-grown meat is manufactured

Paid digital ads on X, Facebook, and TikTok

LabMeat.com, which explains the industry's use of " immortalized cells " in the production of lab-grown meat and highlights the lack of long-term health studies The websitewhich explains the industry's use of "" in the production of lab-grown meat and highlights the lack of long-term health studies

CEW Executive Director Jack Hubbard had this to say:

"The lab-grown meat sector will continue to face skepticism as consumers learn more about the chemicals, growth factors, and 'immortalized cells' used in manufacturing. Our campaign aims to help the public learn the truth behind this experimental product, how it's made, and the lack of long-term nutritional and health studies."

View original content:

SOURCE Center for the Environment and Welfare