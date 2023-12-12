Employees Want Live Events as a Benefit, Employers Miss the Mark

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefits are increasingly important to employees and can affect their engagement and satisfaction at work, according to new research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of TFL.

Reward Employee With Live Entertainment (PRNewswire)

The study, which included a survey of 2,001 American full-time employees ages 18+, found that eight in 10 (78%) Americans agree that "employers should approach benefits on a more holistic level," with another 68% expecting a lot more from employers than they did "3 years ago in terms of work-life benefits."

The question for many employers is how to accomplish the feat as only 34% of Americans are satisfied with their employer's benefits that allow them to have fun outside of work. But the survey also revealed a major opportunity for companies.

The Live Event Employer Gap

The survey found that live events are an untapped tool for employers striving to meet their employees' growing benefits standards.

Despite 72% of Americans wishing their company offered free or heavily discounted live events as a corporate perk, only 24% of respondents said their employers do – last among other recognition tools for employers.

57% of employers recognize employees in front of team members

49% offer cash bonuses

46% provide free meals

42% provide extra time off

37% offer gift cards

35% gives special certificates

Live events make benefits packages more competitive. Twice as many Americans (54%) whose employers offer live events feel their company provides competitive benefits packages, while only 29% of respondents whose employers don't offer them agree.

Satisfied Employees

Employers that provide live event tickets as a benefit are twice as likely to have employees that feel more valued and recognized (52% and 49%, respectively) than employers that don't (25% and 25%, respectively).

69% of Americans said they'd "feel that my employer cares about me" if their employer offered live events tickets or heavy discounts

68% agreed they'd feel more satisfied with their job

67% agreed they'd feel more recognized for their personal performance

73% said "live events as a corporate perk would help me unwind from work stress."

The survey revealed that companies that offer free or discounted live event tickets are also more likely to have employees that feel productive, engaged and satisfied at work than companies that don't.

Employers Benefit, Too

The desire for live events among employees is so high for respondents that companies who offer them are benefiting themselves.

61% of Americans said they'd go above and beyond at work if their employer offered live event tickets as a reward

66% said they'd recommend the employer to others

62% said they'd stay with the employer longer

59% agreed they'd be more productive at work

57% said they'd put more effort in their day-to-day tasks

Six in 10 (61%) respondents said they've "stayed with an employer longer than I anticipated mainly because of their wide-ranging benefits package."

Whether companies are looking to build employee retention, create a better work-life balance culture or just want a new way to reward their employees, live event tickets are proven to help businesses succeed.

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions, partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue and is a leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences (www.tflgroup.com).

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running surveys in the U.S., tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963, and is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. We work with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and guidance to help leaders make the best decisions possible. To learn more, please visit www.theharrispoll.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Tickets for Less from September 1 to September 11, 2023, surveying 2,001 American full-time employees ages 18+. These employees work in industries ranging from financial services to retail and CPG to healthcare to education and more, and work for companies ranging from small (<150) to very large (5,000+).

The data have been weighted to the population of the U.S. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, abigail.gentrup@tflgroup.com

TFL (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TFL