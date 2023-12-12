CLAIRE'S AND AUDIO UP PARTNER TO DEVELOP ORIGINAL INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND CONTENT

The collaborative partnership will introduce new scripted audio entertainment that engages the brand's Gen Zalpha audience in new ways around the Claire's brand lifestyle

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Claire's and Audio Up Media, an innovative podcast and audio entertainment production studio, announce a strategic partnership to give a whole new dimension to the ways that the Claire's brand lifestyle is experienced. This partnership builds on the brand's extensive equity in self-expression and creativity, as well as its existing global audience and reach, by tapping into Audio Up's multi-platform outlets for original programming.

Claire's (PRNewsfoto/Claire's Stores) (PRNewswire)

Through Claire's Production Studio and original IP franchises, Claire's has been transforming into a content creator, inspiring personal discovery globally. Now, this collaborative partnership gives new and existing audiences even more ways to experience and love Claire's.

Bringing new value to Claire's audience, the partnership will kick off with two original audio entertainment concepts with opportunities for physical extensions across merchandise and publishing as well as cross-platform extensions tied to the original series.

"For more than 60 years, Claire's has been a beloved brand and cultural trendsetter, inspiring self-expression in teens, tweens and young adults. As we continue to unleash our brand lifestyle, we see an opportunity to build on our power and equity through storytelling," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "As purveyors of intellectual property across the products in our stores, original content, platforms and experiences, we are continuing to build on the love our Gen Zalpha consumers have for us as a powerful brand force in partnership with Audio Up."

"Audio Up's proven thesis has long been that audio entertainment is the perfect IP incubator; allowing us to build bespoke entertainment franchises that flywheel from audio to TV, music, books and merchandise. With Claire's, we're partnering with a storied brand with tens of millions of fans, a massive digital presence and a robust brick and mortar business; allowing us to put our thesis successfully to work," says Jimmy Jellinek, Audio Up Chief Creative Officer.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

About Audio Up

Led by CEO Jared Gutstadt—who was named Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year by Adweek in 2020—Audio Up is fulfilling its mission to build an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio spaces and create new and innovative forms of IP. Audio Up Publishing, a joint venture with Universal Music Publishing Group, has achieved recent success with "Hungover in A Church Pew" a key track from the full-length Country debut of breakout star Jelly Roll, Whitsett Chapel.

MEDIA CONTACT

Claire's

Sarah Gordon, SHADOW

sgordon@weareshadow.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Claire's